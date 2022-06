Indiana County Sheriff Bob Fyock is reminding the public that Allen Bridge is off limits to pedestrians or those seeking to jump from it for recreational purposes. In an announcement on Facebook, Fyock says that county ordinance 102589 prohibits pedestrians from standing or occupying the bridge that crosses Twolick Reservoir and Allen Run. It clearly states that no one is allowed to “traverse by foot traffic or occupy by standing, jumping from, lying on or otherwise using the bridge except to cross it by vehicle or on foot for emergency purposes.”

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO