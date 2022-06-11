ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchard, MI

Owner of the Crystal Fountain hopes to rebuild after fire

By Brendan Sanders
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLANCHARD — On June 2, Blanchard and the surrounding area lost one of the few true breakfast restaurants in the area. The Crystal Fountain, a longtime staple in the community, was destroyed in a early morning fire. The restaurant that opened up over 60 years ago was up in smoke due...

Foxglove walk at McLean Nature Preserve set for June 18

The McLean Nature Preserve is set to host a foxglove walk at 2:30 p.m. on June 18 on the west side of the Kawkawlin River on West Erickson Road. Guests are invited to observe summer wildflowers continue to develop. The walk will traverse along a few newer trails and allow visitors to see the preserve's tallest tree of about 100 feet in height.
MIDLAND, MI
West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1 killed in overnight house fire in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was killed and another injured overnight Tuesday in a house fire in Grand Rapids. Crews responded to a home in the 1200 block of Bridge Street NW, which is near Lincoln Park, around 1:15 a.m. The two-story home was found with fire showing from the second floor.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Artworks hosts 'A Merry Life' book reading

BIG RAPIDS — Author Sarah Branson read a passage of her newest book, "A Merry Life," during an event at Artworks Gallery in downtown Big Rapids on Saturday, June 11. Branson’s new book, “A Merry Life,” takes readers to the 24th century New Earth, where new nations have arisen to replace those that died with Old Earth, which was plagued by floods, fires and pandemics that changed the planet and decimated its human population.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund now open

MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTY — The 2022-23 Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund application period is now open to groups within the Muskegon River watershed. The fund provides up to about $50,000 annually, with individual grants ranging from $1,000 to $20,000, according to a news release from the organization. Grant applications...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
Wild Rose Cafe owner says goodbye to loyal customers

BIG RAPIDS — Elaine Sanford, owner of the Wild Rose Café on Maple Street in Big Rapids, said her final goodbyes to her loyal customers with tear-filled eyes Monday. For 16 years, Sanford has been preparing made-from-scratch meals, including homemade chili and soups, fresh salads, juicy burgers and much more, using locally sourced ingredients, and has built up a clientele of regular customers that are very sad to see the restaurant close.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Saginaw restaurant giving 15% off appetizers with gas receipt

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As pain at the pump is hurting people across the country, a local restaurant is offering a special deal with your gas receipt. Starting Monday, Saginaw Old Town Junction is giving out a 15-percent appetizer discount when they bring in a gas receipt from the same day or the day before.
SAGINAW, MI
Beagles rescued from animal testing facility in Midland Co.

Any rain should end quickly on Tuesday morning, and most areas should be dry by 7 AM. Here are the top stories we are following for Monday evening, June 13. Volunteers, ambassadors donating to community ahead of Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Three local organizations are...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Michigan awards $47,000 to Mecosta County Free Fair

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Michigan Department of Rural and Economic Development has awarded $47,000 to the Mecosta County Free Fair for new equipment and infrastructure work. It’s the second time Mecosta County applied for the grant, said John Currie, manager of Mecosta County Free Fair. The grant works by matching money with two other funding outlets. By doing this, the county is trying to reach a funding goal of $75,000.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
DNR says black bear spotted near DeWitt Township not a public safety concern

Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources say a black bear spotted near DeWitt Township poses little threat to the community. The bear was last reported on Wednesday, June 8th, west of DeWitt. The DNR says the bear appears to be a young male exploring a new area, but that it should return in a couple of weeks to its home up north. Michigan DNR Wildlife Outreach Coordinator Rachel Leightner said there are no public safety concerns at this time.
DEWITT, MI
Boaters take advantage of summer weather at Brower Park

STANWOOD — Boaters and outdoor adventurers alike could be seen this weekend at Brower Park preparing their vessels for the summer season on the waves. At the park, boaters and fishermen could be viewed enjoying the sunshine Saturday, June 11. There was ice cream and snacks available at the...
STANWOOD, MI

