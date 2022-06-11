ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

CLARKSBURG MAN SENTENCED ON FRIDAY FOR TWO CASES

 4 days ago

A Clarksburg man charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property was sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court. A probation revocation hearing for a 2019 case was also held for the same man. Judge Michael T....

butlerradio.com

Woman Charged In Butler Man’s Overdose Death

A woman already facing drug-related charges is now facing additional charges after the overdose death of a man at the Butler VA. Police say 60-year-old Nora Barker of Eau Claire delivered the drugs that resulted in the death of Jeremy Venturini at the care facility at the VA back in March.
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge denies certain evidence in case of dentist accused of killing wife

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lawrence Rudolph, the former dentist from Greensburg accused of killing his wife on an African safari, has won a court battle.The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports a judge ruled against prosecutors who wanted to introduce evidence that Rudolph shot off part of his thumb on another safari years earlier.Prosecutors say Rudolph collected $3.5 million in disability insurance after claiming that a crocodile bit off his thumb. Prosecutors argued that the incident would show Rudolph's alleged intent to kill his wife for money. But the judge ruled prosecutors can't introduce the thumb evidence because it might unfairly prejudice jurors against Rudolph or confuse them.Rudolph is set to go to trial in federal court next month.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man pleads guilty in 38-person drug bust

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man pleaded guilty in federal court after being caught in a drug bust in 2020 that saw 38 people across Pennsylvania get indicted. According to a release from the federal court, 44-year-old Andrew Knepp took a guilty plea nearly two years after the 38 people were busted. An investigation […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
Indiana County, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

3rd suspect arrested in Washington County grandma's shooting death

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A third suspect has been arrested after a grandma sitting on her front porch in Washington County was shot and killed last month. The Washington County district attorney confirmed another person was arrested in the death of 58-year-old Kristin Barfield but couldn't release the suspect's name, saying court paperwork is sealed to protect witnesses and the investigation's integrity.    According to a previous criminal complaint, 15-year-old Tyriq Moss and 30-year-old Brandon Allen agreed they were going to shoot someone else on the porch, but apparently missed and hit Barfield instead. Police said Allen drove by the home on Ridge Street while he and Moss fired out of the moving vehicle.   Barfield was found by first responders shot in the chest. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.   It's unclear what role the third suspect had in Barfield's death or what charges were filed. Another man was facing charges, but they were later dropped. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City of Jeannette Police searching for suspect that shot Orbeez gun at driver

JEANNETTE (KDKA) - A search is underway for a suspect police said shot an Orbeez gun at a woman driving a car. An Orbeez gun shoots gel-like balls and stings on impact. Police said the person wearing black in surveillance footage shot a woman in the face with the Orbeez gun while she was driving. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeannette Police Department at 724-527-4013.
JEANNETTE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Clearfield Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A former resident of Clearfield, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Monday. Andrew Knepp, 44, of Clearfield PA, pleaded guilty to Count Two of the Superseding Indictment before Senior United...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

After punching cop, Altoona woman sent to jail, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman landed herself in jail after reportedly punching an officer in the side of the head before being taken to the ground and arrested. Angela Hatch, 47, is facing charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats after police were called by an anonymous caller that she was on someone’s […]
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

STATE POLICE REPORTS: DUI, VANDALISM BY BB GUN

One person could face charges of driving under the influence after a crash early Sunday morning in Cherryhill Township. Pennsylvania State Police say that troopers were dispatched to Route 422 East for a vehicle that crashed into the woods at 12:49 AM. When troopers arrived, they found the driver, identified as 33-year-old Jessalyn Beatty of Heilwood, was under the influence of drugs and in possession of suspected heroin and methamphetamines. Police did not say what happened in the crash itself. Charges are pending the results of blood tests.
HEILWOOD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge denies release of former Army Ranger charged with assaulting police at Capitol riot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has denied the release of a former Army Ranger from the Pittsburgh area who is charged with assaulting police at the Capitol on Jan. 6.The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Robert Morss of Glenshaw argued that he should get out of jail because of government delays in the discovery process. But the judge ruled that those delays can't be avoided because Morss is on trial with eight other people.In July 2020, the former part-time Shaler school teacher was also ordered to remain in jail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

5 arrested during Blair County DUI Task Force patrol

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people were arrested over the weekend during a Blair County DUI Task Force roving patrol. The task force was out on the roads on Saturday, June 11, and five people were arrested while a total of 85 contacts were made with individuals. Only two were arrested for DUI. One […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Searching for Suspect in String of Vehicle Break-Ins in Shippenville Area

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a recent string of vehicle break-ins in the Marianne area. Troopers are investigating multiple thefts from motor vehicles that occurred sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, and 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, on Manor View Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County, and surrounding areas.
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccsradio.com

UPDATE: MISSING PUNXSUTAWNEY MAN FOUND SAFE

A Punxsutawney man who was reported missing after last being seen in northern Indiana County Friday evening was found safe, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers from the Punxsutawney barracks say 32-year-old Alexander Dale Winebark was reported safe around 11:03 this morning. He was reported missing Saturday afternoon he left his mother’s home along Juneau Road in Canoe Township in what police described as a “manic state.” He suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

South Greensburg drug suspect found hiding behind attic door

The subject of a drug-related arrest warrant was found Friday by Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies hiding behind an attic door in the closet of an East Huntingdon home, Sheriff James Albert said. Donald Michael Young, 44, of South Greensburg was arraigned Monday on weapons and drug violations, in addition...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

