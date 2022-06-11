Uvelyn Chambers Winegar

CHURCH HILL – John Alfred McLendon, 83, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Johnson City Medical center with his family by his side. John was born on March 20, 1939, in Stillmore, Georgia to Julian Lee and Elizabeth Fran McLendon. He was an Aircraft Mechanic in the United States Air Force where he proudly served from 1956 to 1962 and later was a supervisor for several textile companies. He attended church at Central Assembly of God with his wife until his health declined. He enjoyed fishing, boating, doing yard work and watching his westerns. He loved spending time with his family, and they were his whole world. He was a wonderful, loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, and he loved them with all his heart, and he was an amazing person.

