Kingsport, TN

Uvelyn Chambers Winegar

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT - Uvelyn Chambers Winegar, 83 of Kingsport, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Uvelyn made her way to spend eternity with the One she has loved all her life. After being separated for 8 months and nineteen days from her husband Herb, they reunited...

Kingsport Times-News

John Alfred McLendon

CHURCH HILL – John Alfred McLendon, 83, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Johnson City Medical center with his family by his side. John was born on March 20, 1939, in Stillmore, Georgia to Julian Lee and Elizabeth Fran McLendon. He was an Aircraft Mechanic in the United States Air Force where he proudly served from 1956 to 1962 and later was a supervisor for several textile companies. He attended church at Central Assembly of God with his wife until his health declined. He enjoyed fishing, boating, doing yard work and watching his westerns. He loved spending time with his family, and they were his whole world. He was a wonderful, loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, and he loved them with all his heart, and he was an amazing person.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hobert Marion Bowery

BLOUNTVILLE - Hobert Marion Bowery, 95, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022. The family will receive friends from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor David Ryder officiating.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dorothy Jean Pamperl

On Monday June 13, Dorothy Jean Pamperl, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, entered the heavenly kingdom at the age of 95. The reunion with her husband was long awaited since 2018, and they can now continue their 72-year love story for eternity. Dorothy was born on January 31, 1927 in...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Harvey Steffey Jr

KINGSPORT - Harvey Steffey Jr., 70, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He is preceded by his wife, Edith Steffey; parents, Harvey Steffey Sr. and Lucy Alvano; son, Mike Steffey; sister, Margie Steffey; brother, Roger Wayne Ray. Harvey was survived by his daughter, Lucy Steffey; sons,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport, TN
Obituaries
Kingsport, TN
Tennessee Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Shirley Jean Harris

BIG STONE GAP, VA-Shirley Jean Harris, 86, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home. Shirley was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. She was a deli worker for Piggly-Wiggly and Double Kwik, and also had been employed by the Big Stone Gap Sewing Factory. She was of Baptist faith.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Shirley A. Davis

Shirley A. Davis (84) passed away on June 12, 2022. She was born on September 11, 1937 to the late Homer J. Smith and Bessie Smith Milhorn. She was a graduate of Sullivan High School, class of 1955, and retired from Sears after 27 years of service. In addition to...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gary Lynn McDavid

JONESBOROUGH - Gary Lynn McDavid, age 68 of Jonesborough, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Duffield, VA on June 3, 1954, to the late Mr. Ernest and Emma Babb McDavid. In addition to his parents Mr. McDavid was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby McDavid; sister, Peggy Adams; and niece, Melissa Cox.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brady E. Harless

KINGSPORT - Brady E. Harless, age 86, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He retired from Holston Valley Hospital in 2001 after 41 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, playing gospel music, and playing the guitar for the Bible Way Trio. He is preceded in death...
KINGSPORT, TN
Ricky Martin
Kingsport Times-News

Dorothy Ida Cunningham (Bass)

CHURCH HILL - Dorothy Ida Cunningham (Bass), 87, went home to Heaven on Friday, June 10, to be reunited with her parents, siblings, and late daughter, Diane. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tim Johnson officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 15 at Miller Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joe A. Lawson

GATE CITY, VA - Joe A. Lawson, 86 of Gate City, VA entered into reset while in the comfort of his own home on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Military graveside service will be provided by American Legion Posts 3/265 Honor Guard at Holston View Cemetery on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM with Mr. William Lawson officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:55 PM. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Helen Ann Worley

CHURCH HILL – Helen Ann Worley, 85 went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Church Hill Health Care and Rehab. Helen was born in Hawkins County but lived most of her life in Bristol, VA. and after many years, she retired from Virginia Wholesale. In her early years, she attended Amis Chapel United Methodist Church and later attended Jackson Memorial Church.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronnie Edward “Edd” Frost

Ronnie Edward “Edd” Frost, age 69, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital. Edd was a member of Friendly View Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for several years. He was a retiree from Dodge/Rockwell Automotive with 24+ years of service.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joy Roberts

KINGSPORT - Joy Roberts, 88, of Kingsport, peacefully went home to be with our Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022 at her residence with her son by her side. She was born to the late Cragon and Lillian (Salyers) Stallard. Joy was a member of the First Christian Church of Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carl Monroe Johnson Sr.

Carl Monroe Johnson Sr., 78, went to be with his beloved wife in Heaven on Friday, June 10, 2022. Carl was born to parents, Carl and Estelle Johnson on August 25, 1943 in Virginia. Carl resided in Sullivan County Tennessee most of his life where he worked several years at Colonial Heights Exxon as a mechanic. He also was employed with Kingsport Times News and most recently, as a cook at Greystone Healthcare in Blountville, Tennessee. Carl enjoyed hobbies such as working on cars but especially loved spending quality time with his grandchildren and family. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and loved ones.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ellen Gunn Bonner

Ellen Gunn Bonner passed away on February 8, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. A Celebration of Life for Ellen will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Kingsport with Susan Hoover officiating. The family will receive friends in the atrium following the service.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Anthony “Tony” Hughes, Sr.

KINGSPORT - Anthony “Tony” Hughes, Sr., 66, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeffrey C. Franklin

MOUNT CARMEL - Jeffrey C. Franklin, age 61, of Mount Carmel, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his residence. Jeff was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, he retired from Eastman Chemical Co. He is preceded in death by parent's Henry & Mary Franklin. Jeff is survived...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James Paul Cota

KINGSPORT – James Paul Cota, age 79 of Kingsport, TN, entered into eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, June 10, 2022. James was born on April 22, 1943 in Wausau, WI to Wilfred and Ruth Cota. James was married to Nancy Cota and she preceded him in death in 1999.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald “Don” K. Miller

BRISTOL, VA - Donald “Don” K. Miller, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home in Bristol, VA. Don was born in Marion, VA on June 1, 1944, to the late Clifford L. Miller and Kate Lovern Miller. Don retired from a long career...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Brad Jeffery Frazier

KINGSPORT – Brad Jeffery Frazier, 53, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. To view the obit and express condolences to the family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.
WEBER CITY, VA

