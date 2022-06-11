ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

James Paul Cota

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

KINGSPORT- James Paul Cota, age 79 of Kingsport, passed on Friday,...

Kingsport Times-News

Anthony “Tony” Hughes, Sr.

KINGSPORT - Anthony “Tony” Hughes, Sr., 66, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gary Lynn McDavid

JONESBOROUGH - Gary Lynn McDavid, age 68 of Jonesborough, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Duffield, VA on June 3, 1954, to the late Mr. Ernest and Emma Babb McDavid. In addition to his parents Mr. McDavid was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby McDavid; sister, Peggy Adams; and niece, Melissa Cox.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Marie Charlton

FALL BRANCH - Marie Charlton, 89, of Fall Branch, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
FALL BRANCH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mary “Tom” Bateman

GATE CITY, VA -- Mary “Tom” Bateman, 85, unexpectantly went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2022. Mary Tom was born to Thomas A. Johnson & Mary Elrod Johnson Compton in Abingdon, Va. on Dec. 21, 1936. She had been a resident of Gate City since she was one year old. Mary Tom was a graduate of Shoemaker High School in Gate City, Va. where she was a member of both the basketball team and played trumpet in the band before graduating from there in 1954. She was an Insurance Agent for 20 years with the Daugherty-Kane Agency and retired as Town Treasurer of Gate City in 2002. Mary Tom was a very active member in the Gate City United Methodist Church her entire life up until her health prevented her from attending. She served the Lord she loved there as a faithful member of the choir, a youth leader, chairman of the board of trustees, active member of the The United Methodist Women serving as an officer on the district level, weekly prayer group, and the Snak Sak ministry she loved so much.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Donald “Don” K. Miller

BRISTOL, VA - Donald “Don” K. Miller, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home in Bristol, VA. Don was born in Marion, VA on June 1, 1944, to the late Clifford L. Miller and Kate Lovern Miller. Don retired from a long career...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Wednesday marks one year since Summer Wells' disappearance

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing. She was last seen at her home in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County. There will be three vigils taking place on Wednesday. The first is a prayer vigil for Summer and all missing children held by the church group Awaken.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dorothy Jean Pamperl

On Monday June 13, Dorothy Jean Pamperl, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, entered the heavenly kingdom at the age of 95. The reunion with her husband was long awaited since 2018, and they can now continue their 72-year love story for eternity. Dorothy was born on January 31, 1927 in...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brad Jeffery Frazier

KINGSPORT – Brad Jeffery Frazier, 53, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. To view the obit and express condolences to the family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

John Alfred McLendon

CHURCH HILL – John Alfred McLendon, 83, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Johnson City Medical center with his family by his side. John was born on March 20, 1939, in Stillmore, Georgia to Julian Lee and Elizabeth Fran McLendon. He was an Aircraft Mechanic in the United States Air Force where he proudly served from 1956 to 1962 and later was a supervisor for several textile companies. He attended church at Central Assembly of God with his wife until his health declined. He enjoyed fishing, boating, doing yard work and watching his westerns. He loved spending time with his family, and they were his whole world. He was a wonderful, loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, and he loved them with all his heart, and he was an amazing person.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Richard "Dick" Charles Dietz

JOHNSON CITY - Richard "Dick" Charles Dietz, 78, of Johnson City, TN entered into the Lord's hands on Sunday, June 12, 2022 while in his home, surrounded by his family. Dick loved to travel and attend sporting events, especially those involving his grandchildren. He never met a stranger and relished sharing stories about his family with anyone he met.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hobert Marion Bowery

BLOUNTVILLE - Hobert Marion Bowery, 95, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022. The family will receive friends from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor David Ryder officiating.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ellen Gunn Bonner

Ellen Gunn Bonner passed away on February 8, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. A Celebration of Life for Ellen will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Kingsport with Susan Hoover officiating. The family will receive friends in the atrium following the service.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brady E. Harless

KINGSPORT - Brady E. Harless, age 86, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He retired from Holston Valley Hospital in 2001 after 41 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, playing gospel music, and playing the guitar for the Bible Way Trio. He is preceded in death...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Michael Rivard

KINGSPORT - Jerry Michael Rivard, 68, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the VA Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by East Lawn Funeral Home at a later date.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joe A. Lawson

GATE CITY, VA - Joe A. Lawson, 86 of Gate City, VA entered into reset while in the comfort of his own home on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Military graveside service will be provided by American Legion Posts 3/265 Honor Guard at Holston View Cemetery on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM with Mr. William Lawson officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:55 PM. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Harvey Steffey Jr

KINGSPORT - Harvey Steffey Jr., 70, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He is preceded by his wife, Edith Steffey; parents, Harvey Steffey Sr. and Lucy Alvano; son, Mike Steffey; sister, Margie Steffey; brother, Roger Wayne Ray. Harvey was survived by his daughter, Lucy Steffey; sons,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joy Roberts

KINGSPORT - Joy Roberts, 88, of Kingsport, peacefully went home to be with our Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022 at her residence with her son by her side. She was born to the late Cragon and Lillian (Salyers) Stallard. Joy was a member of the First Christian Church of Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronnie Edward “Edd” Frost

Ronnie Edward “Edd” Frost, age 69, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital. Edd was a member of Friendly View Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for several years. He was a retiree from Dodge/Rockwell Automotive with 24+ years of service.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fellowship opportunities abound this summer at First Presbyterian Church

KINGSPORT — First Presbyterian Church, located at 100 W. Church Circle in Kingsport, will offer multiple opportunities for fun, food and fellowship this summer. • Lemonade on the Lawn, featuring cookies and lemonade, will be held every Sunday in June after the 8:45 and 11 a.m. worship services. •...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Upcoming Events as of June 13

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Basketball. CAMPS/CLINICS. • UVA WISE TEAM BASKETBALL CAMP, for...
KINGSPORT, TN

