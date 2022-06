The pain at the pump continues to be felt by many drivers across Indiana County, the state and the nation. Triple-A reports that with the cost of crude oil still over $120 a barrel, the national average price is now $5.01 a gallon. It is an increase of ten cents over the last week and 56 cents over the last month. Last year, the national average was at $3.08 a gallon. Pennsylvania’s average as of this morning is $5.06 a gallon, an eight cent increase over last week and a 47-cent increase over the last month. Pennsylvania’s average was $3.17 a gallon last year at this time.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO