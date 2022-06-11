ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Should You Buy This Stock Split With 64% Upside According to Wall Street?

By Keithen Drury
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Stock splits are all the rage in today's market. They typically occur when a stock price reaches a level where many investors can no longer afford to purchase a whole share without overweighting a portfolio. While they have become less necessary now that fractional shares exist, many notable companies are splitting their stocks in the upcoming months.

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is one of those companies, but unlike Amazon and Alphabet (two other names that have or are planning to split their stock), it doesn't trade for more than $2,000. Instead, it's hovering around $375, meaning its planned 10-for-1 split will drop the stock to a mere $37.50 per share. Shareholders approved the stock split during its annual meeting. So with the stock split approved, does this make Shopify a buy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116A6H_0g7eaPyG00

Image source: Getty Images.

No respect for the company's pandemic-era growth

Shopify's software allows its users to create and manage an e-commerce store. Regardless of a customer's size, the company has tools to fit every need like credit card processing, inventory management, and shipping solutions.

Its stock soared during the pandemic as it brought on tons of new users. However, with the love of e-commerce stocks now fading, the stock trades below its pre-pandemic price, down nearly 80% from its all-time high, despite its gross merchandise volume (GMV) rising 69% annually over the past two years.

Why is the market so bearish about a company that has been consistently exceptional? It all boils down to two reasons: competition and market penetration.

A potential growth killer

The most recent concern with Shopify is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) introducing its "Buy with Prime" service. This add-on allows businesses to sell their products through their e-commerce site, but customers can check out with one button using Amazon Prime. Amazon then processes the transaction and delivers the package with the speed you'd expect from the world's largest e-commerce company.

You'd think Shopify would be concerned about this, but apparently, it's excited about it. In Shopify's first-quarter investor call , CEO Tobi Lütke said he was "thrilled" about Amazon offering this to small businesses, and the company would work to integrate this feature into Shopify stores.

While Lütke may not be concerned, should investors be? After all, Amazon would likely keep some of the transaction processing fees, cutting into Shopify's revenue. This revenue stream is a big deal for Shopify, as its merchant solutions division (which makes money by taking a slice of transactions processed through Shopify stores) made up 72% of its first-quarter revenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4MWq_0g7eaPyG00

Image source: Getty Images.

I think investors should rest easy, though, as Shopify will likely strike a deal with Amazon to share the transaction revenue. Additionally, the Buy with Prime button will likely increase buyer confidence, which can lead to higher conversion rates. Finally, many companies already partner with Shopify. To scrap all of the integration and familiarity with Shopify's system isn't a simple task. All in all, it's a net neutral for Shopify, and investors should spend their time examining the rest of the business.

Another concern for Shopify is market penetration. Most businesses established an online presence when forced to close their doors during the pandemic. Therefore, anyone starting a Shopify store is likely a new shop, not an existing customer with solid sales.

This market penetration means rapid growth could be harder to come by. However, Shopify's revenue grew 22% year over year in its most recent quarter with GMV rising 16%. While this may seem like solid growth already, management expects it to accelerate in the second half of the year and reach its peak during the fourth quarter.

One thing to keep in mind is when management gave this guidance: May 5. Since then, Walmart and Target have raised concerns about weakening strength among American consumers . So until Shopify can give updated guidance, investors will need to trust management or steer clear of the stock.

Is Shopify a buy or sell?

I believe the stock is a great value right now. Assessing Shopify from a three-to-five-year standpoint, I can discount the consumer issue. Unless the economy takes an extended slide, Shopify's customer cohorts should be back on track in that time frame. Additionally, as e-commerce grows, Shopify will bring in more transaction revenue, even if it has to share some with Amazon.

Wall Street analysts seem to agree -- the consensus "buy" recommendation with an average price target of $612.86 represents 64% upside from the current price. With the stock trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 10 (the lowest it has reached in the last five years), it's also much cheaper from a valuation standpoint.

If Shopify reports strong second-quarter numbers, expect shares to soar, because there's a lot of negativity baked into the stock. If you're willing to hold it long term, you allow Shopify's most attractive elements to shine, giving the stock a better chance to produce outsized returns.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shopify wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet (C shares) and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Shopify, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Stock Split#Alphabet
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is officially trading in...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report faces the same problems as any other retailer. The warehouse club, however, has built its business on offering low prices. That's its core offering. It sells memberships, and in exchange for joining, members get low prices. Normally, Costco can offer that because...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
195K+
Followers
95K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy