Crown Royal Joins CMA Fest and Iconic Country Music Stars to Spread Exceptional Generosity in Support of the Military Community

During the four-day long CMA Fest celebration, Crown Royal will host festival goers in downtown Nashville at 2nd and Broadway, with performances from 14 country music artists – including Jimmie Allen, who opened up the weekend yesterday – in support of the military community that so bravely serves our country. The Purple Bag Project will also be on-site, allowing country music fans to pack care packages for deployed service men and women in continuation of the Generosity Hour series.

“We’re thrilled to support the military members that selflessly serve our country,” said Nicky Heckles, Vice President of Crown Royal. “We look forward to continuing the celebration and our commitment to the incredible military family that keeps our communities thriving at the CMA Fest.”

In addition to music and entertainment from artists like Brittney Spencer, Tenille Arts, and Breland, fans 21+ will be able to join in on the generosity by donating to Operation Stand Down Tennessee, a Veteran’s-focused charity, while enjoying Crown Royal’s award-winning ready-to-drink cocktails.

“Through this partnership with Crown Royal, we are excited to toast to the military and Veteran communities who courageously give back to this country,” Eden Murrie, Chief Executive Officer of Operation Stand Down Tennessee, shares. “The CMA Fest provides an exciting way for country music fans to rally together and thank the men and women in uniform, past and present.”

Join Crown Royal in toasting to the people that matter most in our communities by visiting www.crownroyal.com/generosity-fund/ or scanning the QR codes throughout downtown Nashville during the CMA Fest to trigger a donation to Operation Stand Down Tennessee.

