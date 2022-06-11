Officer Assists Motorcyclist Down on Freeway After Traffic Collision
Culver City, Los Angeles County, CA: An unmarked police officer traveling southbound on the 405 Freeway at Culver Boulevard stopped and assisted a motorcyclist who was involved in a traffic collision on Friday afternoon, June 10, in the Los Angeles County city of Culver City.
The officer was communicating with the motorcyclist until Culver City Fire Department and California Highway Patrol arrived at the scene at 3:16 p.m. He was conscious and breathing.
A white Land Rover can be seen on Key News Network video from the location with damage to the driver side mirror and door due to the collision.
CHP reported a motorcyclist was down blocking the HOV lane and the other party involved was blocking lane #1.
The motorcyclist was transported by CCFD paramedics to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
