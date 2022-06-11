ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Officer Assists Motorcyclist Down on Freeway After Traffic Collision

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

Culver City, Los Angeles County, CA: An unmarked police officer traveling southbound on the 405 Freeway at Culver Boulevard stopped and assisted a motorcyclist who was involved in a traffic collision on Friday afternoon, June 10, in the Los Angeles County city of Culver City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nuJZU_0g7eaNS200
Oscar Sol / KNN

The officer was communicating with the motorcyclist until Culver City Fire Department and California Highway Patrol arrived at the scene at 3:16 p.m. He was conscious and breathing.

A white Land Rover can be seen on Key News Network video from the location with damage to the driver side mirror and door due to the collision.

CHP reported a motorcyclist was down blocking the HOV lane and the other party involved was blocking lane #1.

The motorcyclist was transported by CCFD paramedics to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

