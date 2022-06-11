ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida’s citrus production lowest in 8 decades

By News Service of Florida
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSMbL_0g7eaMZJ00
Hamlin orange buds growing in a citrus grove in Duette, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. [ DIRK SHADD | Times (2021) ]

TALLAHASSEE — With the state pouring millions of dollars into research and marketing efforts, Florida’s citrus industry is approaching the end of the 2021-2022 growing season with its lowest production since around the start of World War II.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a report Friday that estimated Florida growers will fill 44.75 million boxes of oranges, grapefruit and specialty crops during the soon-to-end season, down more than 22 percent from the previous season.

Oranges make up the vast majority of the estimate, 40.7 million boxes, while grapefruit production is estimated at 3.3 million boxes and specialty crops are at 750,000 boxes.

Growers have pointed to a winter freeze hindering production this year. But in an initial forecast for the season, issued in October, the federal agency estimated growers would fill 51.7 million 90-pound boxes, which would have been the lowest output since the 1941-1942 season.

As it stands now, the estimated production is the lowest since the 1939-1940 season, when 43.995 million boxes were filled. That season, oranges accounted for 25.35 million boxes and grapefruit filled 15.9 million boxes.

Overall production during the 2020-2021 season totaled 57.94 million boxes, according to the federal report.

The industry has been on a downward trend for two decades because of issues such as residential and commercial development, foreign imports and an incurable bacterial disease known as citrus greening.

Senate President Wilton Simpson, a Trilby Republican running for agriculture commissioner this year, warned Thursday that another key issue is citrus growers leaving the industry because of the difficulty in making a living.

“In his view, as a citrus grower himself, finding and producing trees that are resistant to the devastating disease is paramount to the industry surviving in Florida as farmers are more willing to continue growing citrus if trees are more viable long-term investments,” Simpson spokeswoman Katie Betta said in an email.

A new state budget signed last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis provides $37 million for the industry. The biggest chunks of money are $17 million for Florida Department of Citrus marketing programs; $8 million for research programs; and $6.2 million for what is known as the Citrus Health Response Program.

In the federal agency’s forecast released Friday, projected orange production received a slight bump for the second straight month, going from an estimated 40.2 million boxes in May to 40.7 million boxes.

“While the gains may seem incremental, any increase is a positive,” Florida Citrus Mutual CEO Matt Joyner said in a prepared statement. “With support from leadership, research and a little more time, I’m confident we’ll come back stronger than ever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIB0X_0g7eaMZJ00

But orange production was forecast at 47 million boxes when the current season began and totaled nearly 53 million boxes in the 2020-2021 growing season.

The orange total for this season is the lowest since the 1942-1943 season, when 36.5 million boxes were filled.

Through the 1990s, the industry produced more than 200 million boxes of oranges a year, with overall citrus production topping 250 million boxes.

In Friday’s forecast, grapefruit production was pegged at 3.3 million boxes, down from 3.4 million in a May forecast and off 19.5 percent from the 4.1 million boxes filled in the 2020-2021 season.

The forecast for specialty crops, primarily tangerines and tangelos, slipped from 800,000 boxes in May to 750,000 boxes in June. The industry filled 890,000 boxes during the 2020-2021 season and began the current season with a 900,000 projection.

By Jim Turner, News Service of Florida

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Gov. DeSantis’ net worth declined in 2021

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ net worth dropped just over 8.5 percent in his third year as the state’s chief executive. Listing the $134,181 he made as governor as his only income, DeSantis reported a net worth of $318,987 as of Dec. 31. DeSantis filed the financial disclosure last week at the state Division of Elections as part of reelection campaign documents.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

How the bipartisan gun deal in the Senate could affect Florida

A rare bipartisan gun reform deal struck by a group of U.S. senators following the mass shooting in Texas that killed 21, could bring less change to Florida than other states. It’s unclear what the bill will look like in its final form, if passed. But as the deal stands now, according to the Senators involved, a key provision mirrors an existing Florida “red flag” gun law, passed after the 2018 Parkland school shooting that killed 17.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida only state not to preorder COVID vaccine for young kids, report says

Florida is the only state in the union that did not preorder COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 4 and under, according to a report from the Miami Herald. The nation’s third-largest state missed Tuesday’s deadline to preorder the doses from the federal government, which the Herald reports could delay delivery to Florida’s pediatricians, clinics, pharmacies and pediatric hospitals.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Tampa Bay Times

New Florida State Guard receives hundreds of applications, gets director

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of a retired Marine as director of the Florida State Guard as the governor works to revive the World War II-era civilian force. Retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Chris Graham, a Purple Heart recipient and native Floridian, will lead the group, DeSantis said during a news conference Wednesday in Madeira Beach. DeSantis noted that more than 1,200 people have applied to join the State Guard and said he expects more applications.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Wilton Simpson
Tampa Bay Times

Dust from the Sahara Desert is bringing heat and dry air to Tampa Bay

A large cloud of dust from the Sahara Desert blew into the Gulf of Mexico last weekend and will float over the Tampa Bay area for the coming days. Covering parts of central and southern Florida, the dust cloud brings higher than normal temperatures and hazy, dry air. Tampa will not see its usual rain and scattered thunderstorms this week due to the dust, said hurricane scientist Jason Dunion of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citrus Production#Florida Department#Oranges#Se
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
World War II
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay one of most-impacted housing markets from pandemic, analysis finds

Pinellas Park resident Michael Kelly said he was ready to buy a condo in August 2020, but that goal began to slip away as he searched for one. Kelly, a ceramic coating installer, said he was close to buying a few properties only to watch them be pulled off the market and relisted months later for nearly $70,000 more. Condominium association fees also went up, which made it harder for him to secure a mortgage.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pay attention to Gov. DeSantis’ woeful vaccine record | Letters

Special Olympics drops vaccine rule after $27M fine threat from DeSantis administration | June 3. As a leader, our governor was quick to down play the pandemic while the medical/science experts were figuring it out on the fly. He pushed unproven methods that don’t work. I wonder how many people in Florida died because they didn’t get a vaccine based primarily on the direction of our governor. These are actual deaths that occurred when the people most likely would have survived if they had been vaccinated, but they didn’t do it because of what they heard our governor say. His focus on critical race theory, voter suppression, transgender discrimination and punishing those who speak out when they don’t agree with him are a red flag for me. If you want a real leader, be careful whom you vote for. There’s a lot more at stake than worrying about who’s using the public bathroom.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy