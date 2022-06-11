ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dermatologists Say This Is The One Serum You Should Add To Your Skincare Routine For Glowing Skin Over 40

As we age, we may encounter a number of health and beauty issues, from thinning hair to dark spots. One common concern for women over 40 is dull, dry skin. If you’re worried about losing your natural glow over the years, don’t fret! There are many skincare solutions out there that can keep your complexion looking more youthful than ever—including one lesser known serum ingredient that will fit perfectly into your everyday regimen.

To discover the best serum that women over 40 can incorporate into their skincare routine to promote supple, glowy skin, we spoke to Dermatologist Anna Chacon, MD of MyPsorasisTeam. She says polyglutamic acid is a must-have for anyone looking for high-quality hydration and an unparalleled glow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4TIG_0g7eaGGx00

Polyglutamic Acid (PGA)

If you want to see your skin reach its highest glowing potential, Chacon says it's time to try out a Polyglutamic Acid (PGA) serum. "PGA is a water-soluble peptide (protein) derived from fermented soy beans," she explains, noting that this acid is extremely hydrating, so your skin will love it: "It’s a humectant, which means it attracts moisture and draws it into your skin via its large molecules." Not only will this product attract moisture, but it's also great at keeping it sealed in to promote dewy skin all day long. Chacon explains that PGA "forms forms a protective film on the skin to prevent vaporization." Nice!

You may have heard all of the hype around hyaluronic acid, a similar product known for its ultra-hydrating and plumping properties. Chacon describes these two ingredients as "close cousins." However, she points out that, surprisingly, polyglutamic acid can hold up to 10x more moisture than hyaluronic acid. Who knew?!

But it isn't only the fact that it's great at keeping your skin hydrated that makes PGA a fantastic skincare option for women over 40; this acid is also known to treat a range of skin issues. "PGA helps reduce the appearance and signs of premature aging, as well as nourishing the skin for a smoother look," Chaco shares. That sounds perfect!

While PGA can be found in a number of different serums, it's also available in a variety of other products that can easily fit into your skincare routine, like face creams, eye creams, toners and masks. As far as the best way to incorporate this product into your personal regimen, Chacon says that depends on the exact type of skin you have. "I would suggest layering PGA serum over a retinoid or mixed with HA if you have very dry skin, or PGA alone if you don’t. Mixed, these ingredients can help your efforts in attaining a more youthful appearance through their combined effects of plumping, improving elasticity and boosting collagen production. PGA can also be used twice a day in your skin care routine along with other products like vitamin C," she concludes.

