ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

QPD Blotter for June 8, 2022

By Muddy River News
muddyrivernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreeden J Wike (20) 2535 Steven Dr for Adams Co warrant for Reckless Homicide at 1005 Broadway Lodged 168/187. Dean Williams reported his 19 Chevrolet was hit by...

muddyrivernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Dog reunited with owner after crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police officers said a dog is back with their owner after it went missing from a crash. In a Facebook post Tuesday, officers stated the dog, Luna, was riding with her owner several days ago when they were involved in a crash. Luna was thrown from the car and possibly […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Names released in Abingdon fatalities

On Friday, June 10 at 8:09 a.m., a 911 call was made to the Abingdon Police Department regarding two unresponsive subjects at 206 N. Snapp Street in Abingdon, IL. Upon arrival, Chief Rick Pecsi discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The Knox County Coroner, along with the Knox County Major Crimes Unit and the […]
ABINGDON, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Five Quincyans arrested after investigation into multiple reports of burglaries

QUINCY — Five Quincy residents were arrested and lodged in the Adams County Jail last week after an investigation of multiple reports of burglaries to storage units and residences in Adams County since April. Tools, electronics and firearms were among the items reported missing after the various burglaries. Several...
QUINCY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevrolet#State
Local 4 WHBF

Burlington man arrested after morning garage fire

A Burlington man is under arrest after an early morning garage fire. Mark Antonio Carter, age 44, is charged with Arson in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. He was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Facility and held on bond pending an initial court appearance. At approximately 12:08 a.m. on June 14, […]
BURLINGTON, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after stealing a motorbike

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 9th, was dispatched to the One-Stop Smoke Shop on East Main Street in reference to a theft. Officers arrived and met with the male victim who said he went into the store to make a purchase, and someone stole his motorbike parked out front. The victim admitted the bike wasn’t locked up. Officers viewed security video of the incident which showed a blonde-haired male subject taking the bike and departing the area on it. Shortly after, another officer had located the male subject still riding the motorbike on Grand Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The male was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Allen Smith of Galesburg. Smith admitted at one point while in a squad car that he was planning on selling the motorbike for money. The total cost of a Mongoose bike with a gas-motor attachment is around $320. Smith was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft / Possession of Stolen Property.
GALESBURG, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: Seven arrested on gun, narcotics warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Monday that seven people were arrested last Friday for various gun and narcotics offenses. Members of the SPD’s Street Crimes and Proactive Crimes Units worked with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain arrest warrants for a number of people. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

JPD Seeking Info on Weekend Trailer Theft

Jacksonville Police are investigating a theft from over the weekend. A complainant reported to police that at approximately 6:52 am Saturday, a suspect stole a trailer from a property enclosed by a fence in the 200 block of Washington Street. According to the report, a suspect attached the trailer to...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two Plainville residents jailed after traffic stop in Hull

HULL, Ill. — Two Plainville residents are in the Pike County Jail and are facing multiple charges. Deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2005 Dodge Stratus at 2:52 p.m. June 10. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Robert E. Harris, 50, was arrested on the following charges:
HULL, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Man Arrested For Role in Pana Armed Robbery

A former Jacksonville resident has been arrested for armed robbery in Christian County. According to WCIA, on June 5th, Pana Police responded to Lake Lawn Inn and learned someone had been held up by two male suspects armed with guns. The suspects took the victim’s money, cell phone and car keys before leaving.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
kwos.com

Fatal UTV crash in Callaway County

One man is dead .. two other people have serious injuries after a Saturday UTV crash in Callaway County. Troopers say Donald Lay of St. Charles flipped the utility vehicle on a trail near Auxvasse. Lay and a passenger Bethany Johnson of Columbia were seriously injured. The other passenger, Richard Bryant, was killed.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
wlds.com

Carrollton High School Teacher & Coach Hit With DUI, Leaving the Scene Charges After Crash

A Carrollton teacher and coach was arrested by Carrollton Police earlier this month after a crash in Carrollton. 36 year old Blaine Hartwick was arrested by Carrollton Police at 4:30AM on June 4th in front of Carrollton National Bank on Illinois Route 108. Hartwick was cited for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.
Pen City Current

For the Record – Friday, June 10, 2022

06/09/22 – 8:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H. 06/09/22 – 2:39 p.m. – Fort Madison police cited Nicholas Lee Mehaffy, 31, of Burlington, at the intersection of 330th Avenue and Business Hwy. 61, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
FORT MADISON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy