Blanchard, MI

Owner of the Crystal Fountain hopes to rebuild after fire

By Brendan Sanders
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 4 days ago
On June 2, Blanchard and the surrounding area lost one of the few true breakfast restaurants in the area. The Crystal Fountain, a longtime staple in the community, was destroyed in an early morning...

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest.

