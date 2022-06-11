Owner of the Crystal Fountain hopes to rebuild after fire

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell restaurant, Backwater Cafe, has closed its doors. Its owner, Jeff Altoft, said the building will be leased out to a local Mexican restaurant. However, former employees said they were not given notice of the closure, and one had a verbal agreement to purchase the business.
SpartanNash has closed a deal to purchase the Shop-N-Save Food Centers chain located in northwestern Michigan. The three stores in Benzonia, Fremont and Ludington have been converted to SpartanNash’s Family Fare brand and all Shop-N-Save employees have been rolled into the SpartanNash family. “Shop-N-Save has been a successful family-owned...
Alycia Niebrzydowski and her not-for-profit animal rescue shelter, Furry Paws, are looking to make a difference in the lives of animals from across Michigan. The shelter currently has a number of animals who Alycia has rescued, or if you ask her, rescued her.
WALKER, Mich. — As the first big heat rush of the season hits West Michigan, many of us will be turning on, or pulling out the air conditioners. And whether you use an internal HVAC system, window unit, or another kind of device to cool down, there are some things you may not know you're doing wrong.
Chef Robert Irvine, left, chats with Chris and Leah Fogle, right, owners of Leah's Korner Kafe, while the crew films an episode of "Restaurant: Impossible" Monday, June 13, 2022 in Coleman. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)
Any rain should end quickly on Tuesday morning, and most areas should be dry by 7 AM. Here are the top stories we are following for Monday evening, June 13. Volunteers, ambassadors donating to community ahead of Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Three local organizations are...
Andrea Leslie, president of Spectrum Health Big Rapids, Reed City, United and Kelsey Hospitals (Courtesy of John Norton, Spectrum Health) I’ve had the pleasure of seeing many of you at community gatherings the past few weeks. It’s so refreshing to be out and about after a couple of years of precautions due to COVID-19.
A Sheriff in Michigan posted to Facebook last week that his department would only respond to active crimes and life-threatening calls due to officers exceeding their gas budget for the year months away from the start of the new budget. That Facebook post is now gone, but officials are still scrambling to find more money to fuel officers’ vehicles.
The Mecosta Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to honor the Veterans who are making a trip to Washington, D.C., as the bus arrives at the carpool parking lot at Exit 139 at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17.
HEMLOCK, MI - A two-story farmhouse on 2.84 acres is on the market in Saginaw County. Located at 16680 Ederer in Richland Township, the home is listed for $274,900. Realtor Kelly Zielinski of Brookstone Realtors said homes like this one are rare. “It’s immaculate. They’ve really done a good job...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Editor's Note: The risk for severe weather has ended in West Michigan and there is no longer a threat to the region. We are tracking potential strong to severe storms from now lasting until after midnight Monday. The main impact of these storms will be...
