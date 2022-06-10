ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

QPD Blotter for June 9, 2022

By Muddy River News
muddyrivernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarla J Schinderling (46) 1425 Cadbury Ridge for Stealing at 5211 Broadway NTA 168. Cara Tuter reported three tire on her 10 Ford wer cut...

muddyrivernews.com

WCIA

Dog reunited with owner after crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police officers said a dog is back with their owner after it went missing from a crash. In a Facebook post Tuesday, officers stated the dog, Luna, was riding with her owner several days ago when they were involved in a crash. Luna was thrown from the car and possibly […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

JPD Seeking Info on Weekend Trailer Theft

Jacksonville Police are investigating a theft from over the weekend. A complainant reported to police that at approximately 6:52 am Saturday, a suspect stole a trailer from a property enclosed by a fence in the 200 block of Washington Street. According to the report, a suspect attached the trailer to...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Construction continues on Springfield roads with new closures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several road construction projects that were underway last week in Springfield will continue this week as other projects commence. As part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project, Cook Street will close for 10-minute increments throughout the day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday due to steel placement. Only after the steel is […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
City
Quincy, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Pike County from May 23-27, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. (EDITOR’S NOTE: Yes, the real estate transfers for May 30 through...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
stlouiscnr.com

Sign of the Times: MO, IL Public Projects Draw Only One Bidder

Within the past 45 days, two major public-sector building project lettings – one in St. Louis, the other in Springfield, IL – have been left wanting for bids from contractors. The first project, phase two of a proposed expansion to St. Louis’ downtown convention center, met with only...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Local 4 WHBF

Burlington man arrested after morning garage fire

A Burlington man is under arrest after an early morning garage fire. Mark Antonio Carter, age 44, is charged with Arson in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. He was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Facility and held on bond pending an initial court appearance. At approximately 12:08 a.m. on June 14, […]
BURLINGTON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Two Plainville residents jailed after traffic stop in Hull

HULL, Ill. — Two Plainville residents are in the Pike County Jail and are facing multiple charges. Deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2005 Dodge Stratus at 2:52 p.m. June 10. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Robert E. Harris, 50, was arrested on the following charges:
HULL, IL
Ford
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after stealing a motorbike

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 9th, was dispatched to the One-Stop Smoke Shop on East Main Street in reference to a theft. Officers arrived and met with the male victim who said he went into the store to make a purchase, and someone stole his motorbike parked out front. The victim admitted the bike wasn’t locked up. Officers viewed security video of the incident which showed a blonde-haired male subject taking the bike and departing the area on it. Shortly after, another officer had located the male subject still riding the motorbike on Grand Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The male was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Allen Smith of Galesburg. Smith admitted at one point while in a squad car that he was planning on selling the motorbike for money. The total cost of a Mongoose bike with a gas-motor attachment is around $320. Smith was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft / Possession of Stolen Property.
GALESBURG, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: Seven arrested on gun, narcotics warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Monday that seven people were arrested last Friday for various gun and narcotics offenses. Members of the SPD’s Street Crimes and Proactive Crimes Units worked with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain arrest warrants for a number of people. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Seven People Arrested In Roundup Over Outstanding Warrants

Springfield police and several other law enforcement agencies have rounded up a number of individuals who were being sought on outstanding warrants. The warrants were obtained after investigations by the Springfield Police Street Crimes Unit and Proactive Crime Unit. SPD worked with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Illinois State Police to locate and arrest the subjects.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Carrollton High School Teacher & Coach Hit With DUI, Leaving the Scene Charges After Crash

A Carrollton teacher and coach was arrested by Carrollton Police earlier this month after a crash in Carrollton. 36 year old Blaine Hartwick was arrested by Carrollton Police at 4:30AM on June 4th in front of Carrollton National Bank on Illinois Route 108. Hartwick was cited for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.
The Telegraph

Charges filed in Alton homicide

ALTON - A suspect apprehended by the Gillespie Police Department June 9 was charged today by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child dismembering a human body, offenses relating to motor vehicles and concealment of homicidal death. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, of the 400 block of S. Jefferson, Litchfield, was charged with multiple felonies. During a preliminary investigation by the Alton Police Department, it revealed that the mother of Liese Dodd went to check on her, as Dodd had not been heard from for a while. Dodd's mother arrived at this residence on Bolivar Street in Alton, which is where Dodd had recently moved. Dodd was found deceased and the Alton Police Department was immediately contacted.
ALTON, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Man Arrested For Role in Pana Armed Robbery

A former Jacksonville resident has been arrested for armed robbery in Christian County. According to WCIA, on June 5th, Pana Police responded to Lake Lawn Inn and learned someone had been held up by two male suspects armed with guns. The suspects took the victim’s money, cell phone and car keys before leaving.
JACKSONVILLE, IL

