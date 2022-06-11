ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Red Oak man arrested for OWI

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested Trevor Allen Johnson, 27, of Red Oak, early this morning at the intersection of G Avenue and 200th Street for Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. Johnson was held on $1,000 bond.

