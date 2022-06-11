Red Oak man arrested for OWI

The Iowa State Patrol says at approximately 12:35 p.m., Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson, age 37, of Sidney, was driving a 2020 Tahoe northbound on Highway 275 near 260th Street. A John Deere S770 combine with dual front tires, being driven by James Groff, age 64, of Rock Port, Missouri, was traveling southbound in the same area. The combine was wider than the width of the southbound lane and the left front dual tire was left of center in the northbound lane. Deputy Richardson collided with the front dual tire of the combine, causing the vehicle to skid sideway and roll several times. Deputy Richardson was killed as a result of the collision.
