Red Oak man arrested for OWI

A member of the Omaha City Council, Juanita Johnson, is named as a suspect in an Omaha Police Department domestic violence incident report. According to the report, Johnson is accused of throwing a $25 glass candle at Kay LeFlore, who tells police she missed him but hit his shop, LeFlore’s Fashions, shattering glass on the building and street. Police say LeFlore told them Johnson is his ex-girlfriend and LeFlore had repeatedly tried to get Johnson to leave the store but she refused, adding they split-up two years ago and Johnson keeps trying to get back together.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO