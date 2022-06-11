ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Movie About Michael Jordan’s Nike Deal Is Getting an Absurdly Good Cast

InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZttGq_0g7eWfdo00
A close-up shot of Air Jordans as they appear on the court during the game between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images

Given the positive reception Adam Sandler’s Hustle is getting — to say nothing of the popularity of films ranging from Jerry Maguire to Moneyball — it’s safe to say that audiences respond to a well-made behind-the-scenes sports movie. And the story of how Nike came to work with Michael Jordan — a deal that had a seismic impact on the worlds of sport, style and celebrity — certainly fits that bill.

As a new article at The Hollywood Reporter reveals, Ben Affleck is set to direct a film inspired by that moment in history. He’s set to star in it as well, playing Phil Knight, while his frequent collaborator Matt Damon will play Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Etan Vlessing describes the project as “a movie centered around Nike’s long-shot effort to sign Michael Jordan to its shoe company” — and notes that production has already begun on the film.

Besides Affleck and Damon, the cast has just gotten a lot bigger — the article notes that Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman and Marlon Wayans have just come on board; they’re joining a cast that already includes Chris Messina and Our Flag Means Death‘s Matthew Maher. Amazon Prime will distribute the film.

With that cast on board, it certainly sounds like an intriguing foray into athletic history. Let’s not forget that the last time Affleck and basketball converged on film, it worked out pretty well.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

New Study Reveals the Best and Worst Car Colors for Resale Value

When looking to buy a car, many prospective vehicle owners must wrestle with the same question — namely, “Just how well is this going to retain its value?” A study cited in this 2019 article indicated that most drivers keep their cars for around six years. And while the market for used cars has gone through some unexpected ups and downs in recent years, the principles at the heart of reselling one’s vehicle remain the same.
BUYING CARS
InsideHook

The Angels All Walked Out to Nickelback Songs in an Attempt to Break Their Losing Streak

The Los Angeles Angels are currently in the midst of the worst losing streak in the history of their franchise, having dropped 14 games in a row. They’re desperate for a win and willing to do whatever it takes to get one, including recently firing manager Joe Maddon. But on Wednesday night, they took a more unconventional approach to shaking things up: every Angels hitter walked up to a Nickelback song during their game against the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
InsideHook

The Market for Toyota Supra A80s Is Booming

If you could go back in time 25 years with a large pile of money to invest, what would you do with it? Though this might have seemed strange at the time, it turns out that the fourth generation of Toyota Supras — known as the A80, and manufactured from 1993 to 2002 — have become hot commodities in the automotive world.
BUYING CARS
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Messina
Person
Marlon Wayans
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Matthew Maher
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Phil Knight
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Chris Tucker
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans Join Ben Affleck’s Untitled Nike Sports Marketing Pic

Ozark star Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker and Marlon Wayans will join Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in Prime Video’s untitled Nike sports marketing film. The ensemble cast also includes Matthew Maher, Chris Messina, Tom Papa and Julius Tennon in a movie centered around Nike’s long-shot effort to sign Michael Jordan to its shoe company. Affleck will also direct the pic for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis Set to Receive Kering Women in Motion Award During Cannes Film FestivalMinnie Driver on Why Being Told She Wasn't "Hot Enough" by 'Good Will Hunting' Producer...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nike
rolling out

Snoop Dogg explains the time he turned down $2M from a basketball legend

Snoop Dogg is all about getting money, but apparently, he wasn’t when one of the greatest basketball players offered him some cash. On May 25, Dogg was a guest on Logan Paul’s podcast “IMPAULSIVE,” and talked about the time that he turned down $2 million to DJ an event hosted by Michael Jordan. When Dogg was asked what’s the craziest deal he’s ever done, he instead gave the listeners one of the craziest deals he’s never done.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Is "Shocked" That King Harris Graduated With Honors: "Celebration Is Definitely In Order"

It's a cause for celebration as the Harrises gather together as King Harris graduated high school. The world has watched as King has grown up before their very eyes thanks to reality television and social media, and now, the 17-year-old is ushering in a new era of his life's journey. On Instagram, parents T.I. and Tiny expressed their pride in King's latest accomplishment—although many received a chuckle from the Rap icon's caption.
EDUCATION
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’: This Episode Made Jerry Seinfeld ‘Very Uncomfortable’

In 1989, the first episode of Seinfeld aired, starring Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, and Michael Richards. The quartet played a group of friends living in New York who led extraordinarily average lives in the Big Apple. Famously a “show about nothing,” Seinfeld was simply the story of these four people and the “excruciating minutiae” of their daily lives.
TV & VIDEOS
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy