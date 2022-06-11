ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

33-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Head

 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is looking to identify an unknown Black male who shot a 33-year-old male in the head on the 5800 block of North 16th Street. Authorities state that on May 22, 2022, at 5:18 pm, the perpetrator arrived in a mid-size crossover...

MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Investigating North 11th Street Burglary

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police Detectives say they are investigating a burglary at an apartment building located on the 1xx block of N. 11th St. Authorities state that on June 6, 2022, at approximately 11:11 pm, an unknown black male entered the apartment building, opened the victim’s unlocked apartment door, and took her wallet from her purse. The suspect then left the area in an unknown direction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Steals Military Bike Worth $100K, Philly Police Say

Philadelphia Police are searching for a man who they say stole a military prototype bicycle worth $100,000. On Saturday, at 7:01 a.m., an unidentified man broke through the backdoor glass window at Christini All Wheel Drive Bicycle at 611 North 2nd Street, police said. The man then stole a $100,000 military 1996 prototype bike and fled the area, according to investigators.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Teens in Stolen Car Try to Rob 2 Women Outside KOP Mall, Police Say

Police are searching for three teenagers who they say tried to rob two different women outside the King of Prussia Mall after stealing a car in Philadelphia. On Monday around 9 p.m., a woman told police she was walking back to her car in the parking lot of the Primark store at the King of Prussia Plaza. As she was walking, she was approached by a teenager who tried to steal her purse from her arm, investigators said. The woman managed to stop the teen from getting her purse. She then noticed a red vehicle stopped behind her with two other teens inside.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man, 2 juveniles in custody after attempted then successful carjacking, police say

A 21-year-old Philadelphia man and two juveniles were in custody Monday night after a failed carjacking then a successful one in Bucks County, local police report. About 6:50 p.m. Doylestown Township police were dispatched to a Shell gas station in 1800 block of Route 611 (South Easton Road). The first victim was pumping gas when the trio walked up and demanded the keys, according to a Warrington Township police news release posted on CrimeWatch PA.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot near front door of home in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot just feet from the front door of his North Philadelphia home Monday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2800 block of Bonsall Street from 5 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot, killed in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two men in North Philadelphia Sunday. The incident happened on the 2800 block of North Taylor Street around 7:47 pm. According to police, an unidentified man was shot in the head inside a building by an unknown shooter....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Man Arrested in Connection With Wilmington’s June 4 Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a June 4 shooting incident. Authorities state that on June 4 at approximately 8:49 a.m., police responded to the 1300 block of A Street. Responding officers located a 43-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Charge Woman With Concealed BB Gun

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on weapon charges. Authorities state that on June 9 at approximately 12:28 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Wright Street for a call of a woman with a gun. Upon arrival, police made contact with 19-year-old Ilani Jaime. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a BB gun. Jaime was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Prison for Blowing Up an ATM During Spring 2020 Civil Unrest

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that David Elmakayes, 26, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison and three years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Chad F. Kenney for using an explosive device to damage an ATM machine and for illegally possessing a firearm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

17-Year-Old Victim Blackmailed With Photos

CHARLESTOWN TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station are investigating an alleged Child Sexual Abuse involving photographs. Authorities state that on May 30, 2022, Troopers responded to Maryhill Road in Charlestown Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania for a suspected sex crime. During the course of their investigation, it was determined that the victim, a 17-year-old female, was coerced into sending explicit photographs through social media. The unidentified perpetrator then used those photographs to blackmail the victim, stating they would distribute the photographs to members of her school through social media. The investigation remains ongoing.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Woman shot in the head inside a East Parkside home

Woman survives gunshot wound tells police who the shooter was. Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police believe they know the individual responsible for shooting a woman Saturday in the city’s East Parkside section. The incident happened on the 4100 block of Cambridge Street around 1:42 am. According to police, a 33-year-old woman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
