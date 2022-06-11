ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Farr Side: Guided tour through Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By David T. Farr
"They say the heart of rock and roll is still beating / And from what I’ve seen, I believe ‘em."

It’s beating in Detroit, New York, D.C., Boston and all the other great music cities explored in the Huey Lewis song "The Heart of Rock & Roll."

But in Cleveland, it might beat the loudest. Cleveland is home to one of music’s most iconic attractions: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Hall does an outstanding job of explaining what it is and how the genre evolved. We all have personal tastes and favorite artists, but you can’t walk through the hall of fame and not understand that rock ’n’ roll is a historic amalgam of genres. It incorporates the emergence of gospel, country and blues. It’s an evolution. It’s important to know how the likes of LaVern Baker, Willie Dixon, Bob Will And His Texas Playboys, Ruth Brown, Hank Williams, Louis Jordan, among others, begat Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, The Everly Brothers ... I could go on and on.

I love almost every aspect of the The Hall. You have to know it’s the ultimate fix for every music junkie. Each level is beautifully done and themed. Level 0 is a favorite, because it’s home to Ahmet Ertegun Main Exhibit Hall that showcases the generations from rock’s earliest to present-day artists. I bet there are thousands of items on display, along with feature films, video and interactive kiosks. I was pleasantly surprised to see some items from Taylor Swift. You can see her impact. The transformation from the boyfriend sweater to her throne-and-cape used to introduce the “new Taylor” is cool.

Level 1 is the main entrance with a food court and official museum store. On level 2, you can experience “The Garage.” The Les Paul exhibit is wonderful, but, even better, it allows you to pick up a guitar and play, and be in “the band.”

My favorite is level 3. You can’t help but feel its power. This is rock’s highest honor. I loved seeing the inductee signature gallery and new inductee exhibits. To stroll along the wall and see the list of enshrinement gave me goosebumps.

Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” exhibit occupies level 4. Levels 5 and 6 are reserved for “The Legend Of Rock.” It features compelling exhibits of handwritten drafts of hit singles, legendary clothing and stage outfits, famed instruments from some of music’s greatest performers and mementos from a wide range of eras and styles: Elvis, Jay-Z, Aretha Franklin and Pearl Jam.

One of the best current exhibits is “The Beatles: Get Back To Let It Be.” It’s a fascinating and moving tribute to one of the most influential bands. The film clips, clothes, reading material and displays are worth the price of admission. It’s stellar, a must for music lovers.

Rock Hall is home to 351 inductees. In November, the class of 2022 will be inducted: Pat Benatar/Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Dolly Parton.

I want to leave you with this: I was moved to see people from all walks of life, ages and nationalities, together in the same place, sharing a common bond: music.

David T. Farr is a Journal correspondent. Email him at farrboy@hotmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: The Farr Side: Guided tour through Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

