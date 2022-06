(Missourinet) A number of school districts in the Kansas City area are cancelling summer school today (Wednesday) after the FBI warned of a possible mass shooting threat. The Blue Springs School District was the first to announce it would cancel classes and all activities until further notice. The district said in a Facebook post that the Blue Springs Police Department alerted the F-B-I of a possible threat related to an unspecific mass shooting. The F-B-I confirmed that the individual in question whose whereabouts are unknown is dangerous. The list of other school districts cancelling classes includes Lee’s Summit, Independence, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Odessa, Oak Grove and Lone Jack.

BLUE SPRINGS, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO