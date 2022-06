TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV) - A 20-year-old man was shot near Town and Country retirement center Tuesday evening. Officers received calls about shots fired around 6:40 p.m. in the 13000 block of South Outer Forty Road, near Delmar Gardens Villas West Retirement Community. Police found the victim lying on the pavement when they arrived on the scene. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police believe the victim worked at Gardens Villa West.

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO