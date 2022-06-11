ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Carillon concerts resume on Sunday at Gordon Moore

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular carillon concerts at Gordon Moore Park in Alton will resume on Sunday. The bells were silent for a few extra weeks this season after a storm lead...

Rockin' With Robert Concert Series

Your browser does not support the audio element. Jamie Ruyle of the Upper Alton Association visits the Morning Show to talk about the 12th season of free Rockin' with Robert Concerts on June 21, July 19 and August 16.
Salvation Army to remain cooling center all summer

The Alton Salvation Army will continue to operate as a cooling center this summer when the daytime high hits 90 degrees or more. Captain Cassy Grey says they will be open Monday thru Friday from 9am to 4pm and offer cold drinks and even some snacks when available. The Alton...
Terry Kopsie

He was born on September 27, 1955 in Alton, the son of Kenneth & Maria (Haas) Kopsie. Terry worked as a Turbine Technician rebuilding power plants and loved to spend time with his son Kenny and working on cars together. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding motorcycles. He is survived...
“It’s in the sizzle” | The burger that’s been a “smash” in St. Louis since 1934

Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
Mabel Wouk

Mabel Wouk, 101, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton, with her loving family by her side. She was born on October 24, 1920, in Chicago, IL to Theodore and Stella (Golusinski) Twardowski. She married Robert Wouk on April 18, 1942, in Chicago, IL. He...
Eating through the STL Top 100 Restaurants – Date Night Edition!

If you read my blog post last month, then hopefully, you’re already working through the family-friendly version of the STL Top 100 Restaurants by Ian Froeb. With summer comes a lot of family time but it’s important to take a break to spend some date nights with your partner when you get the opportunity. While you’re checking restaurants off the Top 100, here are my picks for great date night options from the 2022 list:
Scott Bone

Scott A. Bone, 63, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home. He was born August 19, 1958 in Granite City, a son of Linda Elaine (McClelland) Bone of Granite City and the late Kenneth Sherman Bone. He was employed with Rapid Lube in management with over 35 years of dedicated service. Scott loved the outdoors, enjoyed his days of camping and canoeing and had a love of his music. He was an avid fan for St. Louis sports and enjoyed slot car racing with his dad and family. In addition to his beloved mother, he is survived by a brother, Darren K. Bone of Granite City; stepchildren; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice R. (Beavin) Bone and his grandparents. In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend Barry Shepherd officiating. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Carolyn Deardeuff

Carolyn DeAnn Deardeuff, 60. passed away June 14, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born February 20, 1962 in Alton, IL to Daymond and Judith (Kasiewicz) Deardeuff. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Marks Mortuary in Wood River are in charge of the arrangement.
Where St. Louis Jews go to find their favorite pastrami

Recently we published a culinary investigation into the hotly debated question, “Where does pastrami really come from?” There’s a rumor about the history of pastrami. That it’s from Texas, not New York. The idea has been kicking around since 2015, first as wild speculation by a New York food critic, then as probable fact by Texas Monthly magazine.
Richard Mendez Sr.

Richard A. Mendez Sr. 88, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at University Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville. He was born September 26, 1933 in Madison, Illinois, a son of the late Anthony Mendez and the late Catherine (Huckla) German. He married Geraldine (Schiller) Mendez on September 12, 1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and she passed away on May 25, 2021. Richard retired in 1990 from Kroger bakery after 20 years of dedicated service as a baker. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. He enjoyed watching football, spending time outdoors, trips with the park district, traveling and his many trips to Las Vegas for gambling. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by three children and their spouses, Laura and Mark Guenther of Collinsville, Richard and Gayle Mendez Jr. of Edwardsville and Toni and Todd Williams of Troy; seven grandchildren, Becky, Katie, Jordan, Kristen, Matthew, Logan and Brooke; four great grandchildren, Lyla, Lydia, Derek and Beau; a sister, Margaret Czapla of St. Louis; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepfather, Arthur German. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church in Madison on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Stephen Thompson as celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
East St. Louis celebrating Juneteeth with city holiday

The city of East St. Louis will celebrate Juneteenth a day early, along with their 618 Day. East St. Louis celebrating Juneteeth with city holiday. Warnings and survivor stories on Elder Awareness …. Leaders help vulnerable residents during extreme …. Pam Hupp’s begins paying off $3M judgment with prison …...
6 new St. Louis-area restaurants to try this month

From the intimate 24-seat dining room to the Japanese noodle machine to the line spilling down the sidewalk, every detail of Menya Rui in Lindenwood Park evokes the tiny noodle shops of Tokyo. Then, of course, there’s the ramen – chewy, fresh noodles are available in three styles: ramen, tsukemen (chilled noodles dipped into concentrated scallop aroma broth) or mazemen (a brothless noodle dish with an assortment of toppings). The concise menu is completed with a crisp, pickled cucumber salad and impossibly juicy, crisp fried chicken karaage. Chef-owner Steven Pursley’s years of experience working in ramen joints in Japan, some of St. Louis’ finest restaurants, and his popular pop-up series Ramen x Rui have led to this well-oiled machine, and it’s something special.
Hayner downtown branch closed due to illness

Hayner Public Library is temporarily closing its Main Branch in downtown Alton starting today due to staff illnesses and the hope is to reopen again on Monday June 20. Anyone with on-hold items can pick those up at the Alton Square Mall branch which will be open for regular business hours.
Holiday to face Barham in Primary Election

The Primary Election is about a week-and-a-half away, and one of the hotter races may be that for the 8th District of the Madison County Board, where a veteran will face off against a political newcomer. Incumbent Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. will be opposed by Abe Barham. Holiday tells The...
Summer baseball update - River Dragons & Alton Post 126

The Alton River Dragons fell to Cape Catfish (MO), 12-2 on Sunday evening at Gordon Moore Park. Alton falls to 8-and-4 while Cape Girardeau improves to 6-and-6 on the year. Cape Catfish outhit the River Dragons, 19-to-7 in the game. Scott Montesano has more on the game:. Alton has the...
Roberta Frizzell

Roberta Jean Frizzell (nee Browning), age 75 of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Roberta was born on August 3, 1946 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (nee Kircher) Browning. Roberta was...
