Overhaul project eyed for Sturgis hydroelectric plant

An overhaul project is being planned for the Sturgis hydroelectric plant near Centreville.

Sturgis City Commission on Wednesday approved a bid from Thompson/Hydro Consulting and Maintenance Services for overhauling hydro-generating units 3 and 4 at the plant. The bid was for just over $979,800.

Commissioners also approved a bid waiver for and the proposal of Hydro Partners for project management services at a cost of $23,100; and approved a contingency budget for the hydro overhaul project for $130,000.

In 2020, Hydro Consulting and Maintenance Services was contracted by the city to perform an overall review of the hydroelectric plant operation. The purpose was to evaluate condition of equipment condition current repair/maintenance practices; identify and document current risks; and recommend actions the city should take to reduce such risks.

Following the review, it was recommended the two hydro-generating units be overhauled.

A complete overhaul includes system control, overhauled hydraulic control equipment, and overhauled hydro-generating units to bring the system back to running condition.

Operation of the hydroelectric plant provides benefits in three ways:

Reduced wholesale energy purchased.

Reduced capacity required to be purchased.

Reduced transmission required to be purchased.

Based on assumptions regarding future pricing of purchased power, transmission and capacity, as well as other operating assumptions, staff estimates savings to the city from the work to be about $7 million over the next five years.

Staff released the first part of this project, overhaul of the hydro-generating units, for bid on March 23, with a bid opening held May 13.

Officials are in the process of bidding the other elements of the refurbishment, including new control systems and overhaul of the hydraulic control equipment. Those bids will be brought back to the commission at a future meeting.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Overhaul project eyed for Sturgis hydroelectric plant