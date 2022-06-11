Lawmakers pass some reforms after bribery scandal

More and more Lei Makanani sees her elderly friends struggling to make ends meet. The most visible reminder is when shopping at their neighborhood grocery store. "I will see them go to the cash register and when they realize that they don't have enough, they start putting it back," she said. "Most of my friends that I know of are raising their grandchildren, for whatever reason, they have mouths to feed at their age. And when I see this, it hurts."

HONOLULU, HI ・ 19 HOURS AGO