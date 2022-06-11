ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers pass some reforms after bribery scandal

By AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press
West Hawaii Today
 4 days ago

HONOLULU — State lawmakers this year passed several bills...

hawaiinewsnow.com

Despite promises of transparency, HPD’s new chief sworn in secretly

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arthur “Joe” Logan was sworn in secretly Tuesday as HPD’s new chief, in an unusual decision that’s likely to raise eyebrows amid calls for the department to improve its public image and commit to transparency. HNN first learned about the swearing-in on Tuesday...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Understaffing issues at OCCC reaching ‘crisis point,’ employees say

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are growing about understaffing at Oahu Community Correctional Center. Honolulu Civil Beat reports that employees at OCCC say the issue has reached a “crisis point.”. There are 92 vacant positions out of a total authorized position count of 413. Many correctional officers are reportedly being...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Joe Logan sworn in as new Honolulu police chief

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Joe Logan was sworn in on Tuesday as the new police chief of the Honolulu Police Department. According to Honolulu police officials, a brief swearing-in ceremony was held at 11 a.m. so that Logan could officially get started in his role as chief. A public swearing-in ceremony will take place at the end of the month, official said.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

City announces deadline for COVID rent relief program applications

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program will soon cease accepting applications, announced the City on Tuesday. According to state officials, the application portal will close on June 30 at 4:30 p.m. City officials said applications received before the deadline will be reviewed on a first come,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

As tensions rise, country club’s landowner seeks to evict paramilitary sovereignty group

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An already bitter eviction dispute between a Kunia landowner and a Hawaiian sovereignty group is starting to heat up. Escorted by two Honolulu police officers, representatives for Guyland — which owns the Hawaii Country Club golf course and nearby agricultural lands — served eviction papers on members of the Occupied Forces Hawaii Army on Monday after a judge last week ordered them off the land.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu's rent and utility relief program ending as thousands of families struggle with cost of living

More and more Lei Makanani sees her elderly friends struggling to make ends meet. The most visible reminder is when shopping at their neighborhood grocery store. "I will see them go to the cash register and when they realize that they don't have enough, they start putting it back," she said. "Most of my friends that I know of are raising their grandchildren, for whatever reason, they have mouths to feed at their age. And when I see this, it hurts."
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii women grapple with latest global supply chain hiccup: A shortage of tampons

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Global supply chains are stumbling again. This time, the shortage is in tampons — thanks in part to high costs for cotton and plastic. Hawaii News Now checked several Oahu stores and found some empty shelves for tampons while there was enough supply of pads. One teen who uses tampons said she’s worried about the shortage.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Apply for rental, utility relief before it’s too late

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu’s rental and utility program is coming to an end. According to the City, over 12,000 families on Oahu benefited from its Rental and Utility Relief program during the pandemic. The last day to apply for the rental and utility program will be June 30, at 4:30 […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
globalcirculate.com

Californians’ ‘glamping’ business accused of exploiting Hawaii

A luxurious “glamping” company is stirring up controversy in Hawaii’s quiet Waimanalo community, Hawaii News Now reported. The outlet says that Glamping Hawaii, which provides a “high-end camping and event experience,” has been accused of illegally propping up tents just yards away from homeless families in the county beach park. This controversy comes just after Bill 38 was signed into law, which prohibits most commercial activities like weddings and photo shoots from Waimanalo to Makapuu. Now, the company — which is also run by a group of Californians who recently moved to Hawaii — is reportedly under investigation by the city of Honolulu.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Daniel Akaka clinic poised to expand veterans’ services in Pacific

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) says its new West Oahu clinic is about 15% complete and on track to open in 2024. President Joe Biden officially renamed the ALOHA VA Clinic to the Daniel Kahikina Akaka VA Clinic, after the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Nonprofit offers up to $1,000 per person for Windward Oahu families in need

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaiian Community Assets, in partnership with the Castle Foundation, announced their plan to offer over $100,000 via the Windward Oahu Homeowner Assistance Fund to help Windward Oahu families pay their monthly bills. The Assistance fund will offer to $1,000 per person (80% area median income and below),...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tokyo-LAX flight diverted to Honolulu due to disruptive passenger

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - United Airlines said a plane diverted to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport due to a disruptive passenger. The flight was traveling from Tokyo to Los Angeles when it landed in Oahu on Tuesday morning. The airline said law enforcement met the aircraft at the gate and...
HONOLULU, HI

