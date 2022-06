Saturday June 18, Washington. like so many other cities and towns across the nation, will celebrate the first federal holiday recognizing Juneteenth. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of all enslaved people and was first celebrated in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, then celebrated annually in many parts of the country since. The City of Washington and various groups and organizations are providing a full day of events this year.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO