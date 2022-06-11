ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend

North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss the great deals at...

nptelegraph.com

North Platte Telegraph

Lake Mac fully booked on Fourth of July weekend

Campers looking for spots at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala during the Fourth of July weekend are out of luck. The two popular summertime lakes are fully booked for July 1 to 5, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a press release. That includes beach campsites, NGPC said.
OGALLALA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Heartland Quilters Guild opens its Nebraskaland Days show at Bethel Church

Heartland Quilters Guild members hope for more traffic at their annual Nebraskaland Days Quilt Show as the celebration’s 55th North Platte edition launches Wednesday. Tuesday amounted to the show’s “soft open” at Bethel Church, 2700 W. Philip Ave., as guild members made sure their 123 entered items and roughly 120-year historical spread of quilts were ready for visitors.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County lodging tax collections close out record-shattering fiscal year

Lincoln County’s 4% lodging tax closed out a record-shattering fiscal year in April, while North Platte’s 1.5% city sales tax advanced its year-old record for the month. Net April proceeds received this month for the hotel-motel tax were a record $85,857. That raised the county’s final 2021-22 total to $1,180,072 — 57.7% higher than in 2020-21.
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educator credits MPCC for success

Meghan Manary doesn’t believe she would be where she is today without Mid-Plains Community College. “Mid-Plains was fantastic,” Manary said. “I’m the school’s biggest advocate. Mid-Plains prepared me for life.”. The North Platte native is the Southwest regional naturalist and outdoor educator for the Nebraska...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Veteran raises giant flag on his property north of North Platte, saying he hopes it inspires

U.S. Army veteran John Childears and other volunteers raised a flag on Flag Day Tuesday on his property north of North Platte. Childears wants travelers to be inspired to continue to love America, support its flag and its people. He had a dream to install a flag pole on his property along U.S. Highway 83 near mile marker 100 to remind people to honor their country.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Night work to begin Tuesday on I-80 near Ogallala

Night concrete paving of Interstate 80 starts Tuesday west of Ogallala. Traffic will remain in its current configuration with two-lane two-way traffic on the eastbound lanes, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation. An 11-foot width restriction is in effect. Two-lane traffic is expected to continue...
OGALLALA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte sets temperature record for June 13

That greeting and question likely was met with a resounding “Yes!” from a majority of local residents on Monday as high temperatures set a record in North Platte. Temperatures steadily climbed Monday. reached triple figures early in the afternoon hitting 108 by 5 p.m., according to National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Paloucek: Free market alone won’t fix housing scarcity

Government, in our system, exists as the democratically accountable institution through which people collectively accomplish what would be difficult or impossible privately. Roads are an excellent example. Imagine the mess we would have, and the inefficiencies created, if everyone were left to their own devices to get from where they live to the places they need or want to go. Instead, we act communally through various levels of government to plan, build, maintain, expand and pay for our surface transportation system. We all use the streets and roads. Through elections, we select and hold accountable those who make the decisions.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Watch now: As lone competitor, Hayes Center cowgirl competing against former Miss Rodeo Nebraska winners’ scores

Rebel Sjeklocha might be the lone candidate for the Miss Rodeo Nebraska title this week, But it doesn’t mean the crown is just being handed to her. Sjeklocha, 22, of Hayes Center, is being judged against the performances of the last three Miss Rodeo Nebraska winners. She must reach 75% of their average scores in each category in order to earn the title.
HAYES CENTER, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County Board approves contract to continue using USDA's wildlife resources program for 5 years

The Lincoln County commissioners approved an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture at Monday’s meeting. The five-year agreement continues Lincoln County’s participation in the wildlife services program, which works to “resolve wildlife conflicts to allow people and wildlife to coexist,” according to the USDA’s website.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

Community Policy