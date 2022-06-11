The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend

Government, in our system, exists as the democratically accountable institution through which people collectively accomplish what would be difficult or impossible privately. Roads are an excellent example. Imagine the mess we would have, and the inefficiencies created, if everyone were left to their own devices to get from where they live to the places they need or want to go. Instead, we act communally through various levels of government to plan, build, maintain, expand and pay for our surface transportation system. We all use the streets and roads. Through elections, we select and hold accountable those who make the decisions.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO