Family Relationships

New book examines George Floyd's life, family roots

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new biography about George Floyd details the life he lead...

Comments / 29

Okiejo
2d ago

So it's fiction, if your going to write a non fiction book it has to include his life of crime! The life he chose for himself!

Red Hill
1d ago

we know his life,,he was born in the jungle,,he did drugs,,stole everything and passed counterfeit money,,then held a pregnant woman at gunpoint and robber her,,,then one great day in history,,the law finally did its job and learned the streets of this no good leech on society...the end

Michael herring
2d ago

You mean the book glorifies Floyd while blaming others for his life of crime

TheDailyBeast

Very Rich Author James Patterson Bemoans ‘Racism’ Against Old White Men

Thriller novelist James Patterson bemoaned racism in an interview with The Sunday Times—against white men, that is. Patterson, who has written more than 300 books and has an estimated net worth of $800 million, complained that white men are struggling to find writing jobs in the entertainment and publishing industries, calling it “another form of racism.” The 75-year-old author said that older white men have it the worst, telling the Times that getting a job is “even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.” According to Entertainment Weekly, Patterson made the comments after the Times observed that some of his early success is linked to his “Alex Cross” series, which stars a Black detective. In direct response, Patterson said that he “just wanted to create a character that happened to be Black” in the context of a plot-driven narrative.
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
Essence

After Toppling 23 Confederate Statues, Devon Henry Launches NFT Art Collection To Fundraise For Social Justice

This contractor is giving new meaning to the Confederate flag's 13 stars by assigning a charity to each of the "13 Stars" NFT Art Collectibles. According to historian Adam Goodheart, confederate statues were meant to be symbols of white supremacy and were mostly built during a time that upheld racist ideals. During a time when racial tensions are at an all-time, there has been a wave of outrage around the statues, with many calling for their removal.
MSNBC

Meet the woman who just became the youngest Black law school graduate

When Haley Taylor Schlitz graduated from her Texas homeschooling high school program at age 13, she said she was simply moving at her preferred pace. “It was never like ‘I’m doing this because I want to graduate early.’ That has never been the goal. It’s always been about where I needed to be,” Schlitz told Know Your Value.
Daily Beast

Megachurch Wars With Ex-Pastor Over Claims of Diva Behavior

In April, Florida’s Celebration Church released a bombshell report on its founding pastor, claiming he was a “narcissist” who belittled staff and treated them like servants while he and his wife enjoyed a luxurious, jet-setting lifestyle and multiple mansions. Now the embattled former megachurch leader, Stovall Weems,...
wolbbaltimore.com

A Letter From A Black Man To America

It’s been two years since I watched George Floyd lose his life at the hands of the police and I need to be honest with you, I am not healed one bit. It still feels like it was yesterday. As a Black man in America, I am forced to...
Tampa Bay Times

White Americans fear crazy white people, too | Letters

Why Black people are afraid of ‘crazy’ white people | Column, June 9. Columnist Jonathan Capehart explains that most Black Americans live in fear of crazy white people and then defined the crazy aspect as being those willing to do whatever it takes to preserve and enhance white majority and control. It was a good read. I would add that many white people also live in fear of crazy white people. The white supremacists and conspiracy theorists for whom all logic, reason and compassion are absent are the extremes of society and should be a concern to us all.
NBC News

Country singer Toby Keith diagnosed with stomach cancer

Country singer Toby Keith announced on Twitter Sunday that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall and has spent the past six months in treatment. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax," Keith, 60, tweeted.
IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
The Independent

John Grisham: ‘There are tens of thousands of innocent people in prison and you don’t believe it because you’re white’

John Grisham spoke unequivocally about criminal justice and America’s racial divide during the first full day of the Santa Fe Literary Festival, saying that “white people love the death penalty”.“There are tens of thousands of innocent people in prison and you don’t believe it because you’re white,” the prolific author and lawyer said to the audience while in conversation with friend and bestselling writer Hampton Sides. “Black people know the truth,” he added, to applause. “It’s pretty easy to send an innocent person to prison. It’s almost impossible to get them out.”Grisham described visiting death row for book research, where...
SANTA FE, NM
MSNBC

Why Christian nationalism is suddenly at the forefront

If you were at the center of a religious crusade, do you think you’d be able to detect it?. I ask because it’s becoming increasingly clear that the United States is under siege by Christian fundamentalists and traditionalists. The reported text exchanges between then-Trump White House chief of...
RELIGION
Slate

What Everyday White Americans and the Buffalo Shooter Have in Common

The day before Payton Gendron drove to Buffalo to commit what has been described as a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime,” he circulated a 180-page manifesto espousing the belief that, as one news outlet put it, “the U.S. belongs to White people and all others should be eradicated by force or terror.” Gendron’s proclamation—a candid rationalization for white nationalist violence—is far from the first of its kind. And it won’t be the last.
BUFFALO, NY
