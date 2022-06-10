MTP NOW June 10 — Rep. Jayapal, Pete Williams, Bob Pisani, & Jeffrey Edmonds

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... It’s Primary Day in South Carolina, Nevada, Maine and North Dakota. ... It’s also Special Election Day in Texas-34. ... Former AG William Barr testifies on Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies: “He’s become detached from reality if he really believes this stuff.” ... Trump releases 12-page statement in response to Jan. 6 committee. ... The NRSC goes on the attack again in North Carolina Senate. ... And President Biden addresses the AFL-CIO convention in Philadelphia.

ELECTIONS ・ 23 HOURS AGO