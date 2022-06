Info from Licensor: "I was driving down the middle of a state park when I noticed a squirrel in the middle of the road. I pulled off to rescue him but had nothing in my car to grab him with, so I scooped him up with my hands and planned to bring him to a local wildlife rehabber’s house. About 20 minutes into the drive, he bit me. I placed him in the grass and headed to the ER for my rabies vaccine. I went back to check on him and he was gone."

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO