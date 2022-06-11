ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Learn where Pennsylvania political candidates stand on gun control

By Ladimir Garcia
pghcitypaper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA string of mass shootings across the country, including a Uvalde, Texas tragedy that took the lives of 19 children, has triggered many community members to wonder what, if anything, public officials are going to do about the recent spike in gun violence. Pittsburgh has its own history of mass shootings,...

www.pghcitypaper.com

Comments / 29

steven.
4d ago

Abortions kill more people by 9am this morning than any gun does. Hey libs your parents chose life you should too. How about we ban welfare while we’re at it.

Reply(4)
19
kickass 10
4d ago

The politicians themselves don’t know where they stand because they don’t know what real gun control is gun control is not taking firearms from responsible citizens that know how to handle themselves they should start to reform vehicle control and start banning cars trucks buses and motorcycles because when drunk people people high on drugs and mentally ill people get behind the wheel they kill thousands of people with vehicles also nobody’s going after vehicles 😂

Reply
10
Steven Logan
4d ago

how about working on the real problem. instead of taking law abiding citizens rights away.

Reply(1)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nextpittsburgh.com

Where does gun legislation stand in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG — A state House panel punted on considering a slate of gun bills Monday, instead sending them to another committee and in the process throwing cold water on a Democrat-led effort to force a vote on the legislation in the wake of multiple mass shootings, including one in Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkinsburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Elections
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
State
Texas State
City
California, PA
City
Newtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Democrat Josh Shapiro calls Republican Doug Mastriano 'dangerous'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In his first sit-down interview in Pittsburgh since winning the Democratic nomination for governor, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said his opponent, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, is "dangerous."KDKA political editor Jon Delano has more from his exclusive interview with the Democratic nominee.Shapiro wants Pennsylvanians to know that there is a stark difference on a number of issues between the Republican and Democratic candidates for governor. In describing Mastriano, he repeated one word multiple times: "dangerous.""I am someone who has stood up for law enforcement. I am someone who has stood up for the rule of law, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fetterman names former Biden Pa. director as new campaign manager

John Fetterman has brought on the former state director of President Joe Biden’s campaign as his new U.S. Senate campaign manager. Brendan McPhillips, who is based in Philadelphia, will replace Bobby Maggio, who served as Fetterman’s campaign manager during the Democratic primary. The move was first reported by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phl17.com

Pennsylvania House GOP moves to bottle up 4 gun safety proposals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans used a legislative bill-shuffling strategy Monday to voluntarily relinquish a Pennsylvania House committee’s control over four bills that address gun violence. The Judiciary Committee’s action led the speaker to have another panel take over the bills after Democrats tried to force consideration of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Mehmet Oz
WNEP-TV 16

Pennsylvania's senators take a stand on gun control

HARRISBURG, Pa. — To get through the Senate, the gun control bill needs the support of all the democrats and at least 10 of the republicans. That appears to be the case. The bill can't be bogged down by a filibuster. Democrat Bob Casey, up for re-election in two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Vote to keep abortion safe in Pennsylvania | Opinion

Recently, we learned that the Supreme Court plans to dramatically and tragically change the landscape of medical care. The Supreme Court – allegedly fair and impartial, but in actuality, blatantly partisan – seems to intend to overrule Roe v. Wade, which has for 5 decades been considered settled legal precedent that protects a person’s right to abortion in the United States.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNHI

Pa. GOP defeats Dems on proposed gun control bills in House, Senate

HARRISBURG — The bipartisanship displayed, as mild as it is, by the U.S. Senate in announcing the framework on a modest gun control proposal didn’t translate from Washington to Harrisburg. Pennsylvania lawmakers in the General Assembly ended Monday no closer to making a similar announcement as Republicans outmaneuvered...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Election State#Gun Rights#Second Amendment#Politics State#Anti Semitic#Airbnb#Pittsburgh City Paper#Nbc Philadelphia#Pennsylvanians
lebtown.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers reconsider restrictions on private use of fireworks

Pennsylvania lawmakers may be walking back on legislation that, in 2017, ended many restrictions on the sale and use of fireworks in the state. The state House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 160-38 to advance a bill to restrict the use of fireworks to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. year-round — with the exceptions of July 2, 3 and 4 and Dec. 31, when they could be used until 1 a.m.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

Pennsylvania school board approves controversial book policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The Central Bucks School Board on Tuesday approved a new policy change that allows them to control which books and materials are allowed in their libraries based on sexual content. The school board voted to have the right to ban books with sexualized content with "explicit written...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local leaders, gun shop owner react to bipartisan gun control deal

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A deal with bipartisan support that could lead to the biggest change to gun laws in decades is on the table, and so is reaction to this proposal. At the heart of this bipartisan deal would provide resources for every state to implement “red flag” laws, which allow police and family members to petition courts to keep guns away from people deemed a risk to themselves or others. Nineteen states currently have red flag laws, but Pennsylvania is not one of them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
fox29.com

3 Pa. House Republicans announce plan to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Three Republican members of the Pennsylvania House announced plans to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. On Monday, Pennsylvania House Republicans Josh Kail, Torren Ecker and Tim O’Neal made the announcement in Harrisburg. None of the three officials involved represent the constituents...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Rally goers urge Pennsylvania lawmakers to use budget surplus to help residents, schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's budget deadline is a little more than two weeks away, and demands to spend billions in surplus dollars are growing. Participants in a rally outside the State Capitol in Harrisburg on Tuesday said a multi-billion dollar surplus means the state can invest a lot more money into schools and put money directly into the pockets of Pennsylvanians.
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Three Bills Signed By Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in PA. House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have not received a license in the foreign country, to take the PA exam for licensure as a professional nurse or dietetics-nutritionist if the educational program completed in the foreign country was equal to the educational requirements in the Commonwealth. The governor also signed House Bill 1560 which establishes the designation of 57 memorial bridges and highways across PA, and House Bill 2051 which authorizes the Department of General Services, with the approval of the governor and relevant agencies, to authorize the land conveyance, easement, or lease of 12 state properties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy