FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police say three young teenagers are responsible for driving around a Northampton County township and throwing river rocks at houses and vehicles. The three 13-year-olds, who were not identified because of their age, were charged Wednesday with 15 misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and 9 summary offenses in the spree around Forks Township in February, police said.

FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO