ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Two Chester County law firms combine

By MediaNews Group
Norristown Times Herald
 4 days ago

WEST CHESTER — Gawthrop Greenwood, PC, a regional law firm with offices in West Chester, and Greater Wilmington, Del., has announced a merger with Chester County-based law firm Hudson L. Voltz, PC. The merger was effective June 1, according to a press release. Attorneys Hudson L. Voltz and...

www.timesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norristown Times Herald

ChristianaCare to acquire Jennersville Hospital

PENN — ChristianaCare and Tower Health Wednesday announced that ChristianaCare will purchase the former Jennersville Hospital location in West Grove from Tower Health, with the closing expected in approximately 30 to 60 days. The purchase will include the hospital and Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, and an additional 24-acre parcel of land.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Businesses urged to be aware of email payment scam

MANSFIELD — First Citizens Community Bank is warning its business customers about an email payment scam that appears to be on the rise across the region. Businesses that receive an email from a vendor, customer or employee saying they have changed banks and are requesting payments be sent to the new bank are urged to “stop, call and verify.”
MANSFIELD, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Four massive Revolutionary War-era cannons unearthed in Chester County

NORTH COVENTRY — The French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust has unearthed four massive Revolutionary War-era cannons from the Thomas P. Bentley Nature Preserve. The cannons were cast at historic Warwick Furnace. According to historian and author Daniel Graham, “during the 1777 British advance on Philadelphia, cannon cast at...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County to implement raises for eligible full, part time govt. employees

NORRISTOWN — A number of Montgomery County employees will soon receive a bump in their paychecks after the Montgomery County Salary Board unanimously authorized raises. The 3-percent “base wage increase” will take effect on June 25, according to an email sent to employees by Barbara O’Malley, Montgomery County’s deputy chief operating officer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Downingtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Chester County, PA
Government
Chester County, PA
Business
West Chester, PA
Business
County
Chester County, PA
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
East Brandywine Township, PA
West Chester, PA
Government
Norristown Times Herald

Phoenixville displays pride in colorful crosswalks

PHOENIXVILLE — Local volunteers recently joined with members of the LGBT Equality Alliance of Chester County to paint the crosswalks rainbow at Bridge Street and Church Alley. Dating back to the late 1970s, the rainbow flag is a symbol of pride and support for the LGBTQ community. The first...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Norristown Times Herald

MCCC’s Gateway to College graduates celebrate achievements

Nineteen students from 14 school districts proudly received their high school diplomas following completion of the Gateway to College Program at Montgomery County Community College. Their families, friends and supporters applauded as they crossed the stage and moved their tassels. “Graduates, you should be proud of yourselves today and every...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Committee approves alcohol waiver for upcoming Main Line Bike Race

LOWER MERION – Another popular event is returning to Ardmore later this summer after a committee recommended waiving its public alcohol ordinance. Lower Merion Township officials approved a motion to waive the prohibition on open containers of alcohol in public during the annual Main Line Bike Race in Ardmore.
ARDMORE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Mckenna
Norristown Times Herald

Natural Selections: The Schuylkill Center’s Boy Scout Tract

At a joint meeting last week of two civic associations, the Upper Roxborough Civic Association and the Residents of the Shawmont Valley, the group discussed the Boy Scout Tract, a 24-acre parcel of land at the corner of Port Royal Avenue and Eva Street. The Tract has been owned by the Schuylkill Center for more than 40 years, and while the tract was on the meeting’s agenda, the Center was not present, but instead will present to a second joint meeting of the two civics later in the month.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

GoFourth! donations needed to keep festival going

POTTSTOWN — COVID aside, for the past several years, the GoFourth! organizers have provided a July 4th extravaganza for the borough and surrounding communities that uses no taxpayer money. All funding for the GoFourth! fireworks, bands and street fairs comes from donations. Allow me to repeat that: No taxes,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Pottstown man sentenced on gun charge

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man faces up to five years of court supervision after he admitted to illegally possessing a handgun in the borough. Elijah R. Williams, 39, of the 100 block of North Washington Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of person not to possess firearms in connection with the December 2020 incident. Williams will receive credit for 351 days he spent in jail since June 2021 while awaiting court action on the charge, according to court records.
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Law#Estate Planning#Law Firms#Real Estate Law#The Management Committee#Bond
Norristown Times Herald

Wissahickon High School graduates 343 seniors

AMBLER — It was quite the celebration at Wissahickon High School as 343 seniors graduated last week. The in-person ceremony took place on June 9 inside the stadium of the high school, located at 521 Houston Road. Senior Class President Phillip Dias served as master of ceremonies and helped...
AMBLER, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Fun-filled weekend includes street festivals in Ambler, West Reading, Phoenixville [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for this weekend throughout the region:. • The Ambler Arts and Music Fest, featuring 85 exhibitors showcasing original art and handcrafted items, plus free live music performances, will be held Friday from 6 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., rain or shine, along Butler Avenue. Several area restaurants will be setting up street-fair style and offering food on the go as well as outdoor table service. There will also be two beer gardens and a wine tent. The Family Zone (on Butler between Lindenwold and Race) will offer face painting, spin art, sand art and more. Musical highlights include the Chicago 9 Tribute Band on Friday at 7 p.m. followed by the seven-piece party band The Rockets, and Alex Shillo celebrating the music of Bruce Springsteen on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., followed by the funk and disco of the Boogie Wonder Band. For more information, visit amblerfest.org.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Norristown Times Herald

D.A. considering death penalty against man accused of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend and her unborn child in Upper Merion

NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County prosecutors are considering seeking the death penalty against a Philadelphia man if he’s convicted at trial of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his former romantic partner and her unborn child during a violent attack in Upper Merion. Rafiq Thompson, 39,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Providence Animal Center’s new mobile surgery unit helps pet owners in need

Providence Animal Center has been granted a 26-foot, fully equipped spay/neuter mobile unit thanks to Fido Fixers, a Connecticut-based nonprofit who rent out their eight mobile units to worthy nonprofits for the purpose of providing spay and neuter surgeries in the most-needed areas. “Providence Animal Center shares Fido Fixers’ vision...
PETS
Norristown Times Herald

Radnor police investigating more catalytic converter thefts

RADNOR – Radnor police say they are investigating thefts of catalytic converters from cars. The latest theft was reported to police on June 13 at 5:55 a.m. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Poplar Avenue in Wayne after a resident called to report the theft.
WAYNE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy