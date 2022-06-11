Two Chester County law firms combine

The following events are planned for this weekend throughout the region:. • The Ambler Arts and Music Fest, featuring 85 exhibitors showcasing original art and handcrafted items, plus free live music performances, will be held Friday from 6 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., rain or shine, along Butler Avenue. Several area restaurants will be setting up street-fair style and offering food on the go as well as outdoor table service. There will also be two beer gardens and a wine tent. The Family Zone (on Butler between Lindenwold and Race) will offer face painting, spin art, sand art and more. Musical highlights include the Chicago 9 Tribute Band on Friday at 7 p.m. followed by the seven-piece party band The Rockets, and Alex Shillo celebrating the music of Bruce Springsteen on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., followed by the funk and disco of the Boogie Wonder Band. For more information, visit amblerfest.org.

