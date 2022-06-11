ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Car enthusiast has collected a fleet of 17 classics

By Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun Staff Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Sunday is known as car swap day to Albert Forster. Forster, of the Village of Fenney, has 17 classic cars....

www.thevillagesdailysun.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Famous Muscle Car Sat In Upstate NY Garage for 30 Years! Did You Own One?

How is it possible that a a classic sports car has been sitting untouched in an Upstate New York garage for nearly 30 years? I am the first to admit that I am not a car guy. I can do basic repairs but anything beyond a tire change has me heading to the local garage. At the same time, I love the way muscle cars and antique cars look so this find has me intrigued.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Lewis Hamilton's Collection

Lewis Hamilton's car collection is worth millions of dollars, but one car stands out as his pièce de résistance when it comes to its sheer value and significance. The record-holding Formula One Champion has amassed quite an eclectic array of exotic vehicles, including many one-off unique models that are worth massive amounts of cash. As Hamilton told The Sunday Times, his collection includes masterpieces such as a rare '66 Shelby Cobra 427 vetted by the late Carroll Shelby himself.
CARS
Motorious

‘Land Yacht’ Car Collection Heading To Museum

The Audrain Automobile Museum is set to feature this impressive collection. The latest collection, “Land Yachts – Cruising the Interstate Highways”, is set to go on display this summer, and it’s full of car cool enough to fight the summer heat! From June 4th through September 4th, 14 example of large classic cars will be on display.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
Motorious

Creepy Abandoned Mansion Property Has Classic Car Graveyard

This old house is surrounded by mystery which may now be a little clearer. Every once in a while, we get to see a barn find or abandoned collection that piques our interest for one reason or another. Whether it is for the collection's contents, geographical significance, or historical weight, many of these discoveries can be very attractive. Perhaps you're into classic cruisers or car show legends, while others may be racers at heart. Whatever the case, there will always be a hidden treasure out there waiting for you to find it. This particular gathering of automobiles showcases all three of the aforementioned attractions. So what is it about this collection that makes it so attractive?
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Classic Car#The Daily Sun
CarBuzz.com

Goodyear Shows Off New Airless Tires

Tires are one of the most important elements of any car, and people have been trying to perfect the art of crafting these round and sticky objects for over a century. One of the most well-known and respected in the business, Goodyear, has been at the forefront of tire technology, and its latest ground-breaking tech is making big waves on the internet. Goodyear has been developing its airless tire technology for what feels like ages, and now we finally get to see them in action on a Tesla Model 3. In the following video, we get to see the Tesla EV carve corners and dodge cones with impressive poise.
CARS
CBS DFW

Ford issues 3 recalls including one for engine fire risk

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford is asking the owners of some 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs involving three separate recalls, including one advising to park outdoors because of an engine fire risk.Ford says in government documents posted May 19 that it doesn't know what's causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.But the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off. Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, 14 in rental company vehicles. One person was burned. It's recommending that the SUVs be parked outdoors and away from buildings....
DETROIT, TX
Outdoor Life

5 Classic Shotguns You Must Buy at Your Local Gun Shop

Local gun shops are some of the best places to find classic shotguns. Reason is, so many shooters are constantly buying new and trading in old pumps, break-actions, and semi-autos to cut into the high price tag of modern smoothbores. So, you never know what may be sitting in the used shotgun rack on any given day. I found a like-new Benelli M1 Super 90, a gun I had been looking to purchase for years, in a Texas shop a few teal seasons ago. There are plenty more old shotguns I have on bucket list, but only five I would buy no matter the cost. They include the Remington 870 Wingmaster .410, Browning Model 12, Ruger Red Label, Winchester 37 Red Letter, and the original Benelli H&K Super Black Eagle. Here is a closer look at these classic guns and why you need to add them to your collection.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
Road & Track

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. With 2021 coming to a close, we've gathered the vehicles that won't live to see the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity, are gone for good. Read on to see the cars that are meeting their maker come 2022.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Smokey And The Bandit Have Gone Green

As a piece of design, the Porsche Taycan is an absolute triumph. Zuffenhausen has managed to create an EV that's modern but still retains classic Porsche design cues. The clean look appeals to the creative set, who see it as some sort of wheeled canvas. This has led to several distinctive art cars, including the recent example commissioned by Porsche Australia.
CARS
Motorious

Corvair Barn Finds

Would you be up to rescuing these classic Chevrolets?. Most people dream of buying some shiny, new car straight off the dealer lot with just a few miles on the odometer and zero problems with anything. We’re not exactly normal people, and while a brand-new car sure sounds nice in a way, we also dream of rescuing neglected classics and restoring them. If you’re that kind of person, these barn find Chevrolet Corvairs listed for sale on Facebook could be right up your alley.
CARTHAGE, NC
Motorious

1971 Ford Mustang Boss 351 One Year Only Car Barn Find

It's been sitting for 40 years... We all love a good barn find now and then, which is why YouTube is such an excellent platform for car enthusiasts. You can find some genuinely wild stuff on the internet, including supercars, racers, and vintage muscle cars, just to name a few. Undoubtedly, dedicated YouTubers such as Auto Archeology, the founder of this subject, have discovered some of the world's most fantastic cars in various states of disarray. However, this particular car is a wildly iconic vehicle that could possibly be one of the rarest Mustangs ever made as it was only produced for one year. So what is this excellent pony car worthy of its iconic name?
CARS
Motorious

Craigslist Find: 1963 Impala SS 327

It used to be that you could pick up something like a ’63 Chevy Impala for a pretty affordable amount. And while these classics aren’t nearly as expensive as some classic muscle cars, their values have been trending upwards recently. A lot of enthusiasts and collectors seem to have realized these are great cars to have in a collection, which might be why this admittedly rough 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS 327 we found on Craigslist is listed for $14,999.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Abandoned Chevy Impala SS Is Returning To Earth

This classic Impala is a far-cry from its glory days. Chevrolet has been the manufacturer of many icons from the 1960s, such as the Impala, Chevelle, and Camaro. These vehicles have been heralded as innovators of their time and a welcome call back to the days when simplicity was appreciated. Cars like the Impala were particularly loved as they were some of the fastest luxury cars. You may be thinking of the models made from 1965 onward, but today’s focus is one built just before everyone’s favorite generation. It has also been sitting in its place for multiple decades, leading to some calling it the “Titanic of classic cars.”
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy