Tennessee State

Columbia State to Host “Pigments of Imagination” Exhibit Featuring Three Tennessee Abstract Artists

By Source Staff
 4 days ago
Columbia State Community College’s Pryor Art Gallery will feature three Tennessee abstract artists in the “Pigments of Imagination” exhibit. The exhibit will be open to the public from June 13 until July 22. “The Pryor Gallery has not held an exhibit of purely abstract art in...

