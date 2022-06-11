Gov. DeSantis appoints Wiley to Sumter Board

As a member of American Legion Post 347’s Honor Guard, Joan Suelter has presented the American flag hundreds of times. Each presentation is just as emotional as the first, she said. “It just chokes me up because I have such a connection with it, and I know a lot of veterans feel the same way,” said Suelter, American Legion Post 347 commander and a U.S. Navy veteran who served from 1965 to 1968. “That we would stand next to her if we had to go back into battle today — we would raise our hand and say, ‘Yes, absolutely.’” According to History.com, President Woodrow Wilson established June 14 as Flag Day in 1916 to commemorate the date in 1777 when the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution describing the flag that would represent the brand new United States of America.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO