Sumter County, FL

Gov. DeSantis appoints Wiley to Sumter Board

By Keith Pearlman, Daily Sun Specialty Editor
Villages Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA retired Navy chief petty officer with an extensive background in local government will complete the Sumter County commission, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered Friday. Don Wiley, 61, who has served as chairman of the Project Wide Advisory Committee and CDD 10, was appointed to the District 5 seat previously held by...

www.thevillagesdailysun.com

Villages Daily Sun

DeSantis’ appointee completes Sumter County commission

The Sumter County commission is now back to full strength once again. Village of Hillsborough resident Don Wiley was sworn in as the District 5 commissioner at Tuesday’s regular board meeting, coming on the heels of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointment announced last Friday. Wiley, 61, served as chairman...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Rival candidate upset about Wiley appointment to Sumter Commission

A rival candidate is upset about Don Wiley’s appointment last week to the Sumter County Commission. Villager Daniel Myslakowski unloaded on Sumter County Republican Party Chair Samantha Scott in an email on Monday, alleging the GOP deck is stacked against him. Myslakowski and Wiley are both running for the...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sees net worth dip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ net worth dropped just over 8.5 percent in his third year as the state’s chief executive. Listing the $134,181 he made as governor as his only income, DeSantis reported a net worth of $318,987 as of Dec. 31. DeSantis filed the financial disclosure last week at the state Division of Elections as part of re-election campaign documents.
FLORIDA STATE
Villages Daily Sun

Ballots feature more women in key 2022 races

The 2018 trend of more women running for elected office continues this midterm cycle. The Villages area gets an up-close look at two of those high profile candidates this week. State Attorney General Ashley Moody, who is seeking reelection, made a campaign stop at the Wildwood Community Center on Tuesday. Moody was ushered in by voters in 2018, also known as the “Year of the Woman,” when a surge of women ran for and won election. U.S. Rep. Val Demings (FL-10), a U.S. Senate candidate ascending from Orange County’s political scene visits local Democrats in The Villages on Friday at Laurel Manor Recreation Complex. She is aiming to be the second woman, and first Black woman, to represent Florida in the Senate. She is running against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Trial date approaching in Miller’s perjury case

Jury selection in the felony perjury trial of suspended Sumter commissioner Oren Miller has been set to begin the day before the election to fill his former seat. Months after Miller asked for a continuance, his lawyer says the defense is ready to make its case. Jurors will be vetted...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County officials keep up pressure on crime-ridden adult arcades

Four internet cafes in Sumter County are closed and others now are operating without violations, according to a report provided Tuesday night to commissioners. Sumter County has issued operating permits for 13 internet cafes. Also known as adult arcades, internet cafes skirt Florida’s gambling laws by offering cash or prizes...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Famous for its glass-bottom boats, and strangely enough monkeys, people from all over the country flock to Silver Springs State Park each year. “We made a reservation for the glass bottom boat and then we’ll probably walk around and see what else they have to offer,” Judy Matthews from The Villages said as she walked into the park with her family from Ohio.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Respect for Old Glory flies high on Flag Day

As a member of American Legion Post 347’s Honor Guard, Joan Suelter has presented the American flag hundreds of times. Each presentation is just as emotional as the first, she said. “It just chokes me up because I have such a connection with it, and I know a lot of veterans feel the same way,” said Suelter, American Legion Post 347 commander and a U.S. Navy veteran who served from 1965 to 1968. “That we would stand next to her if we had to go back into battle today — we would raise our hand and say, ‘Yes, absolutely.’” According to History.com, President Woodrow Wilson established June 14 as Flag Day in 1916 to commemorate the date in 1777 when the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution describing the flag that would represent the brand new United States of America.
THE VILLAGES, FL
sltablet.com

Lake County Reminds Residents Of Fertilizer Restriction (June 1 – Sept 30)

Lake County is reminding residents of the summertime fertilizer ordinance which prohibits applying fertilizer containing nitrogen and phosphorus to turf or landscaping between June 1 and Sept. 30. Lake County’s fertilizer ordinance is intended to help reduce nutrient loading from urban landscapes to water bodies. The ordinance, recommended by the...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents voice concerns on rising water bills

Several Ocala residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the cost of water. “To my surprise, Ocala’s water is liquid gold. I have lived in the state of Florida all my life and recently moved to Ocala from South Florida. In all my years, I have never seen anything like this. It is abusive and out of control. The most I have ever paid is $120 on average. Now my water bill is $400. They are hitting us with a rate of $5.61 per 1,000 gallons when you go over 20,000 gallons in usage. Unacceptable,” says Ocala resident Anais Villa.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

DeSantis signs bill granting $2.5 million in funding for Dunnellon Trail

Governor Ron DeSantis has approved Marion County’s request for $2.5 million in funding for a pedestrian safety project in the area around Blue Run of Dunnellon Park and the Dunnellon Trail. According to a press release from Marion County, nearly 155,000 people visited Blue Run of Dunnellon Park over...
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Date set for mediation session in deadlocked PWAC issue

A date has been set for a mediation session with regard to a deadlocked issue involving the Project Wide Advisory Committee. Tensions are building in Community Development District 7’s long-simmering feud over the language in the PWAC agreement, which CDD 7 argues makes PWAC totally subservient to the Developer-appointed Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Second windmill at Brownwood does not fall under responsibility of PWAC

While the debate rages on over the responsibility and worthiness of replacing a windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square, officials in The Villages are learning that a second windmill at Brownwood does not fall under the responsibility of the Project Wide Advisory Committee. The ornamental windmill and water...
THE VILLAGES, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Florida had more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in the country last week

Two hundred-sixty-two people have died since the Florida Department of Health released their bi-weekly COVID data reports on June 3, according to data from John Hopkins. Overall, Florida had the highest death toll in the whole country last week, when 219 people died. That was well ahead of other populous states such as Texas (76 deaths) and California (195).
FLORIDA STATE

