DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested two Covington men who were allegedly in possession of seven pounds of marijuana May 31. A Dunwoody police officer pulled the men over at the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center East around 12:30 a.m. for an improper lane change. While speaking to the driver, the officer could smell marijuana, according to the report. The officer asked if the men had marijuana or weapons in the car, and they responded they had smoked earlier and that they had guns.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO