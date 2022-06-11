ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canastota, NY

Fist casting at the International Boxing Hall of Fame’s Induction Weekend (photos)

By George Owens
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Canastota, N.Y. — More than a dozen of the boxers that will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday were on hand Friday for the fist-casting event held on the museum grounds. A large crowd of fans were on hand to watch as plaster...

www.syracuse.com

