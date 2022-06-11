Fist casting at the International Boxing Hall of Fame’s Induction Weekend (photos)

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles calls them the “Twisties.” It is a condition that makes it impossible to keep performing. Simone described the condition as a mental state where you are not sure where you are in the air and you can’t tell up from down. I think I have the Twisties. Don’t get me wrong. I am no gymnast. I avoid all forms of exercise. But life these days is disorienting. Simone says you don’t know where or how you are going to land. Simply, you’re just not 100% sure of yourself. Hey! That’s me. And that certainly describes the world I live in right now, lost in a whirlwind of crises and conflict. Simone says that the only thing to do is to go and practice on a safe surface.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO