Fist casting at the International Boxing Hall of Fame’s Induction Weekend (photos)
By George Owens
Syracuse.com
4 days ago
Canastota, N.Y. — More than a dozen of the boxers that will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday were on hand Friday for the fist-casting event held on the museum grounds. A large crowd of fans were on hand to watch as plaster...
Canastota, N.Y. -- Many of the inductees from the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 took part in Sunday’s Parade of Champions, an annual tradition of Induction Weekend at the International Boxing Hall of Fame. This was the first parade in three years, because the 2020 and 2021 induction...
CANASTOTA, N.Y. - Hundreds of people packed Peterboro Street in Canastota just a catch a glimpse of their favorite boxer for the Boxing Hall of Fame Champions Parade. "Oh it's awesome where else can you go see Superstars right here in Canastota, usually I would have a few little beverages and enjoy myself my family is over there talking... nice family event," said Joe McAdoo.
ITHACA, N.Y.—Cornell University senior Yianni Diakomihalis and alum Kyle Dake will be representing the United States at the wrestling World Championships this fall in Serbia after winning best two out of three matches at the Beat the Streets Final X competition in New York City on June 8. Diakomihalis,...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Boeheim’s Army revealed its 2022 summer roster today in its quest to repeat as $1 million The Basketball Tournament champions. The roster offers a splashy mix of former Syracuse University favorites and a few potential ringers to help seal the TBT deal. Tyler Ennis and Rakeem...
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Danny Schayes is anxiously looking forward to a return to his hometown and the chance to see his legendary father, Dolph, on the mural going up on the side of a building in downtown Syracuse. On the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast, Danny Schayes, who played at...
“Congratulations” to Syracuse native Post Malone, who is officially a dad. The “One Right Now” singer-rapper told Howard Stern on Monday that he welcomed his first child, a baby girl, and announced that he’s engaged. The reveal came as Malone, 26, said he “kissed” his “baby girl” before leaving their home for a recording studio.
After more than 50 years of music, the Doobie Brothers, now septuagenarians, are still rocking down the highway. And they’ve got no plans to slow down, even if it kills them. “A lot of people will be like, ‘Oh god you want to be out, die on the road?’...
Do you love the the music that came out in the 1980's as much as I do? Van Halen! Journey! Bon Jovi and a ton of other bands had some of their greatest success in that decade. At the same time some bands got knocked around for being a "hair band". You had to have some credibility if you were going to survive to 80's as a Rock band.
You should be at Turning Stone Resort Casino for this huge country concert. Cole Swindell will bring his 'Back Down To The Bar' tour to Turning Stone Event Center on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 7:30 PM, for his only show in Upstate New York. Up-and-coming country artist Ashley Cooke will join Swindell for the show.
World War II veteran and retired doctor Paul Stobnicke died at Francis House in Syracuse on June 5. He was 98. According to his obituary, Stobnicke was the son of Polish immigrants. He graduated from Oswego Schools before enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps (predecessor to the U.S. Air Force) during WWII.
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Perhaps the third time’s the charm for high school basketball standout Dior Johnson. On Monday, Johnson, a 6-foot-3 guard, rated among the top 50 players in the 2022 recruiting class, announced on Twitter that he had committed to Pittsburgh. It’s the third school that Johnson...
Sanford Ferris Golf Course Design has been selected to renovate historic Cavalry Club in Manlius, New York. Course architect David Ferris returns home to the Dick Wilson/Joe Lee design where he learned to play golf and will bring back much of the course architects' original design philosophies. Construction begins early July.
High school students in the Class of 2022 have been through a lot in the past two years. More than half of their high school career has been affected dramatically by the pandemic. But all of their perseverance and hard work is about to pay off in the form of...
Syracuse basketball coaches have already doled out scholarship offers to, and shown interest in, a wide range of four-star and five-star prospects in the 2024 class. Come June 15, Orange coaches and their peers around the country will be able to start making direct contact with players in this cycle. That could result in the ‘Cuse ramping up its recruitment of current targets while also possibly making new offers to others in 2024.
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles calls them the “Twisties.” It is a condition that makes it impossible to keep performing. Simone described the condition as a mental state where you are not sure where you are in the air and you can’t tell up from down. I think I have the Twisties. Don’t get me wrong. I am no gymnast. I avoid all forms of exercise. But life these days is disorienting. Simone says you don’t know where or how you are going to land. Simply, you’re just not 100% sure of yourself. Hey! That’s me. And that certainly describes the world I live in right now, lost in a whirlwind of crises and conflict. Simone says that the only thing to do is to go and practice on a safe surface.
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 85; Low: 68. Partly sunny; late thunderstorm possible. 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: A NEW ‘GHOST KITCHEN’ IN SYRACUSE: Max Freeman (left) shows off the Rochester Bowl and Jon Page presents the Buffalo Bowl from Monkey Brains, a ghost kitchen within Three Lives in Syracuse. The new to-go spot pays homage to Rochester’s classic garbage plate with their unique bowls. (Charlie Miller photo)
This weekend is absolutely packed with festivities, music and theater. First off, Syracuse’s Juneteenth Festival will get started on Friday on East Washington Street, with Polish Festival next door on Clinton Square. There’s the NYS Blues Festival at the fairgrounds and Reggae Fest in Ithaca, plus “Festapaloozathon” with Milky Chance at Paper Mill Island. The Doobie Brothers will finally make it to Syracuse for their 50th Anniversary Tour after two years of postponements (So, 52nd, really). The “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” in Ithaca will serve up the drama alongside “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Redhouse Theatre and “The Most Beautiful Home... Maybe” at Syracuse Stage. If none of that tickles your fancy, now’s a good time to tour the region’s gorgeous waterfalls.
Celebrate Juneteenth at the Schweinfurth Art Center this Saturday with free admission all day, two exhibits that address Black topics, and an Artist Talk by Quinn A. Hunter, whose exhibition addresses the erasure of Black history. Hunter’s exhibit, “Here/Hear,” contains work from two recent series. In “I Hear You Now,...
Simultaneously plaintive and celebratory, this refrain from the classic track by the iconic bluesman and guitarist, Buddy Guy, encapsulates both the agony and the ecstasy of one of America’s greatest inventions and exports, the Blues. The passion at the core of this uniquely American art form will be on...
The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals, which begin Wednesday, June 15 (6/15/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. Game 1, and the full series will be broadcast on ABC, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, ESPN+ and other live TV services. The entire Stanley Cup Finals series will be available to stream live on ESPN+.
