White House talks up 'historic' economy as inflation-weary voters doubt Biden

By W. James Antle III
 4 days ago

The White House is putting a positive spin on the economy ahead of the midterm elections, arguing that President Joe Biden’s policies haven’t caused inflation but rather put the United States in a better position to fight high consumer prices.

For Democrats defending razor-thin congressional majorities this November, the question is whether voters buy it.

"What we're trying to say is that the economy is in a better place than it has been historically,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. She added, “We feel that we are in a good position to take on inflation.”

Biden has said much the same thing . “We've laid an economic foundation that's historically strong, and now we're moving forward to a new moment where we can build on that foundation to build a future of stable, steady growth, so we can bring down inflation without sacrificing all the historic gains we've made,” the president said. “There's every reason for the American people to feel confident that we'll meet these challenges.”

The president made these comments after the economy added 390,000 jobs last month, according to the latest data, the weakest since last year. The unemployment rate stayed at 3.6% in May, the lowest level in decades.

"As we move to a new period of stable, steady growth, we should expect to see more moderation," Biden said.

Voters seem skeptical. Biden’s job approval rating on the economy is just 34%, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average. Some individual surveys are even worse, with a Quinnipiac poll showing Biden’s economic approval underwater by 35 percentage points.

The same pollster found that a 34% plurality regarded inflation as the country’s most pressing problem, twice the percentage that picked gun violence , a top Democratic priority. A majority responded to a poll commissioned by the Washington Post and the George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government by saying they expected inflation to get worse.

Inflation, now running at a 41-year high , is outpacing wage growth. Biden could previously tout GDP and unemployment as economic positives, but the economy shrank in the first quarter of this year. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to fight inflation, economists aren’t ruling out a recession . Stagflation made Jimmy Carter a one-term president in 1980 and would be bad for Democrats this year.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, a leading economic adviser to Democratic former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama who unsuccessfully warned Biden inflation was going to be a serious problem, is among those predicting a recession. He also co-authored a paper arguing that inflation is closer to what it was in the 1970s, an economic trend that sent Democrats into the political wilderness.

Even if these predictions turn out to be wrong, the White House risks running counter to hardwired public perceptions of the economy. “That’s akin to telling someone whose house is on fire that the mailbox survived without a scratch,” said Republican pollster Neil Newhouse.

“The Biden administration is trying to distract Americans from what is in front of their faces every day — that prices continue to go up with no end in sight,” Newhouse said. “Messaging isn’t going to solve the problem that Democrats have on the economy.”

This challenge is complicated by the fact that Biden has tried to credit his two biggest legislative accomplishments, the partisan $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package , with everything good going on with the economy while denying any responsibility for inflation.

But unemployment was low for most of former President Donald Trump’s term before the pandemic, and the lifting of the COVID-19 business restrictions was always going to be followed by robust growth. “We are about to see the best economic data we’ve seen in the history of this country,” top Obama economist Jason Furman predicted in 2020.

Inflation, though fed in part by spending that predated Biden, is a more recent problem younger consumers, a key Democratic voting bloc, are experiencing for the first time.

“They are pathetic,” Republican strategist John Feehery said. “Their chief plan to deal with gas price inflation is to get people to buy electric cars. This might be history’s most out-of-touch White House.”

Biden has tried to communicate to voters that inflation is now his highest domestic priority. In doing so, he has conceded the economic news could get worse before it gets better.

“The most important thing we can do now to transition from rapid recovery to stable, steady growth is to bring inflation down,” Biden wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed . The pace of job growth may slow as a result, he added.

Comments / 218

John Wood
4d ago

The Democrats told us during the debates they were going to destroy the oil industry if elected now all they do is make excuses and point fingers , this is intentional !

Reply(8)
215
Robert Kretschmar
4d ago

What lies will Biden and the democrats tell you up to and through the November 8 election? Rest assured they will stop at nothing to try to maintain power.

Reply(3)
152
Andy Moncman
4d ago

Some one tell Joe Historic can mean that things are NOT good. Also he should be told that 58% Disapproves of the the job the president is doing and Trump is not the president, he is.

Reply(5)
117
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
