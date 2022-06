Octavia (ID# 49318983) - Octavia is a gorgeous, calm senior dog who is looking for a home where she can spend her glorious golden years. At 9 years old, Octavia enjoys leisurely walks and to gently nudge her way into your arms for more pets. She is house trained and curious about meeting other dogs. At this age, Octavia's vision is a little cloudy, but with some love and guidance she'll feel right at home. Meet Octavia at DeKalb County Animal Services or email adoption@dekalbanimalservices for more information.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO