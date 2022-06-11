ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti vocal looping artist Ki5 helps kick off Top of the Park

By Makayla Coffee
 4 days ago
ANN ARBOR, MI – Growing up in Ann Arbor, Kyler Wilkins, now known as Ki5, would visit Top of the Park as a teenager, but he never thought he would one day be performing at the event. Ann Arbor’s Top of the Park is an event that brings...

