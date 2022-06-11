Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Hollywood Stargirl”

Channel 4 and HBO are partnering up to drop an upcoming TV series from the genius of writer Marlon James. Titled Get Millie Black, this is James’ first TV series. The Jamaican novelist wrote five books: John Crow’s Devil (2005), The Book of Night Women (2009), A Brief History of Seven Killings (2014), Black Leopard, Red Wolf (2019), and Moon Witch, Spider King (2022). Presently, he teaches at Macalester College in Minnesota as well as St. Francis College in New York. Here’s a description of the plot of Get Millie Black, according to Deadline: “Get Millie Black explores the troubled legacy of racism, slavery, sexuality, classism and cycles of trauma in the post-colonial landscape of Britain and Jamaica, told through the unique perspective of Millie – a girl born on the Rock and raised in London who claims to be both British and Jamaican, yet somehow belongs to neither place. Characters include transgender “gully queen” Hibiscus, the sibling Millie left behind; Curtis, her brilliant partner on the Jamaican police force, who is forced to keep his love life secret from his colleagues; game-playing Scotland Yard Inspector Luke Osbourne; and Hit Girl, go-go club owner and underworld entrepreneur.” The cast of Get Millie Black is composed of up-and-coming actors, all making their respective marks in Hollywood. If you want to learn more about the cast members of this upcoming series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of teh much-anticipated HBO and Channel 4 TV series Get Millie Black.
Comments / 0