Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Hollywood Stargirl”

It’s fun to imagine certain actors taking on the roles of various comic book characters sometimes, especially if one has to think about how it would work and what it would end up looking like. Mr. Sinister is kind of an odd-looking villain that many people have been wanting to see show up in the movies for a while now, especially since hints have been left about the inclusion of his character for some time. It’s fair to think that his appearance in the comics wouldn’t be all that great in live-action, but it’s easy to also think that he would be a great villain to put into place since if anyone reads his bio and what he can do, and what he has done in the history of Marvel comics, it’s fair to think that he could easily evolve into a villain that would be able to bother many more people than the X-Men. He was supposed to show up in The New Mutants, which would have been far more interesting than what was revealed since Mr. Sinister is the type of villain that might appear to be a non-combative controller, but he has his own powers as well.

