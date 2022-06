STATE HOUSE – Members of the Pawtucket delegation in the General Assembly are releasing the following statement concerning the fate of the Tidewater Landing project:. “The Tidewater Landing project is a transformational economic development opportunity for the city of Pawtucket and state of Rhode Island. In 2019, we worked together to draft and pass the enabling legislation allowing Pawtucket to create a Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) district to attract projects like Tidewater Landing.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO