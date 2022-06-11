Jack Anderson Chambers

GREENEVILLE - Fred Broyles Jr, age 93, of Greeneville passed away Wednesday June 8, 2022, He was member of Mt Zion UM Church for many years and retired from Magnavox. He was a staunch Republican and longtime member of the Greene County Republican party which he was very proud of. He loved to watch the Atlanta Braves baseball team and was Dolly Parton's biggest fan. He and his wife loved to frequent Dollywood, usually staying overnight to go back the following day. Fred and his wife Cleo Broyles were united in marriage for over 65 years. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his parents Fred Sr. and Vanna Broyles, 3 brothers Hugh, Frank, and Calvin Broyles, 3 sisters Naomi Wilhoit, Ernestine Shaw, Floella Phillips. He is survived by 2 sons Eugene and Dawn Broyles, Kevin Broyles and special friend Janel Croy, 2 grandchildren Tyler and Treavor Broyles, sister Myrna Monroe, a host of nieces and nephews including a special niece and nephew Reva and Roger Phillips. The family will receive friends from 4-7pm Friday Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service Downtown. The graveside service will be 3pm Saturday at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum with Rev Doug Jennings officiating. Pallbearers will be Kerry Emmette, Chris Phillips, Tommy Bennett, Jeff Anderson, and Tyler Broyles. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Burns, Ronnie Brown, former Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wright, and Greene Co. Sessions Court Judge Kenneth N. Bailey Jr. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743.

GREENEVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO