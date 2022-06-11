ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Jack Anderson Chambers

Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTON - Jack Anderson Chambers, age 94, Elizabethton, went to Glory on June 9, 2022 at his home on Jim Elliot Road surrounded by family. Jack was the son of Eliga Scott Chambers and Evelin Blevins Chambers and was born on a cold, snowy day, at home, on Tiger Creek. He...

Jack Anderson Chambers

Johnson City Press

Harvey Burniston, Sr.

Harvey Burniston, Sr., 90, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022, following a lengthy illness. He was born December 18, 1931 in Brookline, Massachusetts, son of the late Robert Sr. and Greta (Duncan) Burniston. Harvey attended Norfolk County Agricultural High School in Massachusetts and enlisted in the United States Air...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Richard Lee Fortney

ELIZABETHTON - Richard Lee Fortney, age 86, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Rowlesburg, WV to the late Glenn Fortney and Virginia Fortney. He worked as a machinist for Industrial Alloy Incorporation and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran having served in the Vietnam, Korean War. He was a member of Pleasant Beach Baptist Church. Richard enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and working puzzles.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Cora Ann Casey Sutphin

JONESBOROUGH - Cora Ann Casey Sutphin, 65, Jonesborough passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Erwin and was a daughter of the late Zack Casey and Mary Ethel Smith Hollifield. Cora attended Embreeville Freewill Baptist Church. She had worked at Jay Sweeney’s Auto Sales for over 22 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Casey; a sister, Kathy Hambrick; her loving step-father, Floyd Hollifield; a nephew, Jason Casey and a niece, Tammy Casey.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Barbara Sue Wilcox

JOHNSON CITY - Barbara Sue Wilcox, of Johnson City, passed peacefully away in her home on June 13, 2022, with her loving husband by her side. A native of Kingsport, Barbara was born June 22, 1938, to Raymond and Bonnie Brandon. She achieved a bachelor’s degree at East Tennessee State University and went on to teach elementary school for several years in Sullivan Gardens. Barbara wed her husband, Jan Wilcox, December 21, 1962, and the couple enjoyed nearly sixty years of marriage.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

Kaneisha Y. Dabbs

GREENEVILLE – Kaneisha Y. Dabbs age 31 of Greeneville passed away Sunday June 12, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She is survived by 2 daughters Amara Quinn Teague and Amilia Rae Teague, mother Linda Ferguson, father Herbert Coleman, brother LaCarlos Hamilton, grandmother Florice Coleman, several aunts and uncles, cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Mary Ann Dabbs, grandfathers Alexander Coleman and Elbert Dabbs Sr., several aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends from 11-1pm Friday at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service Downtown with a funeral service to follow at 1pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. CC Mills Jr. officiating. Following the services her body will be cremated.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Darrell Smith Wright

JOHNSON CITY - Darrell Smith Wright, 89, of Johnson City, TN, passed peacefully away on Sunday, June 12th, 2022. Darrell was born in Bowling Green, Missouri in 1932. He was a graduate of Bowling Green High School. Darrell went on to the University of Missouri in 1960 to receive his BA in Political Science. He joined the Navy in 1956 and served in the Korean War on the USS. Destroyer Damato.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jack Arnold Jones

UNICOI - Jack Arnold Jones, 93, Unicoi, passed away peacefully in his sleep following a short illness at Governor's Bend Retirement and Assisted Living in Erwin, TN, Saturday morning, June 11, 2022. Mr. Jones was born on September 23, 1928, in Unicoi, TN to the late Mack Jones and Mabel McInturff Jones Renfro. Mr. Jones was a graduate of Unicoi Co. High School and lived in Johnson City, TN before returning to Unicoi in 1991 to enjoy retirement on the golf course at Buffalo Valley. He retired as Vice President in charge of sales after 45 years of service to Summers Hardware. Mr. Jones proudly served his country as a Corporal in the United States Army from November 1950 to October 1956.
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Leroy Brooks

ELIZABETHTON - Leroy Brooks, 95, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday June 11, 2022 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. He was born March 21, 1927, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Roy & Nellie Brewer Brooks. He was a graduate of Carter High School in Knoxville and East Tennessee State College Leroy had served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a retired Salesman with the USA News Paper, Asheville, NC. He had lived in Elizabethton for a number of years. In earlier years he owned a Antique Shop in Elizabethton. He also worked at Corner Nest Mall in Elizabethton. He was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Martha Brooks, a son: Ricky Dean Brooks, two sisters and two brothers.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Jason Chambers
Johnson City Press

Fred Broyles Jr

GREENEVILLE - Fred Broyles Jr, age 93, of Greeneville passed away Wednesday June 8, 2022, He was member of Mt Zion UM Church for many years and retired from Magnavox. He was a staunch Republican and longtime member of the Greene County Republican party which he was very proud of. He loved to watch the Atlanta Braves baseball team and was Dolly Parton's biggest fan. He and his wife loved to frequent Dollywood, usually staying overnight to go back the following day. Fred and his wife Cleo Broyles were united in marriage for over 65 years. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his parents Fred Sr. and Vanna Broyles, 3 brothers Hugh, Frank, and Calvin Broyles, 3 sisters Naomi Wilhoit, Ernestine Shaw, Floella Phillips. He is survived by 2 sons Eugene and Dawn Broyles, Kevin Broyles and special friend Janel Croy, 2 grandchildren Tyler and Treavor Broyles, sister Myrna Monroe, a host of nieces and nephews including a special niece and nephew Reva and Roger Phillips. The family will receive friends from 4-7pm Friday Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service Downtown. The graveside service will be 3pm Saturday at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum with Rev Doug Jennings officiating. Pallbearers will be Kerry Emmette, Chris Phillips, Tommy Bennett, Jeff Anderson, and Tyler Broyles. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Burns, Ronnie Brown, former Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wright, and Greene Co. Sessions Court Judge Kenneth N. Bailey Jr. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Terry Lynn Smith

WATAUGA - Terry Lynn Smith, 60, Watauga passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was a native of Bad Axe, Michigan and was a son of the late Charles and Anna White Smith. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Edward Smith.
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

Glenn Allen Olinger

HAMPTON - Glenn Allen Olinger, Hampton, passed away expectantly on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1948, the third son of Luther Ernest and Beulah (Barker) Olinger. Glenn graduated from Lynn View High School in Kingsport. Glenn lived his life in the Tri-cities area and had lived in Hampton and fished in Watauga Lake for the last 25 Years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry and his sister-in-law Mary Lee Olinger also preceded by his mother-in-law Louisa (#3) Whitehead and father-in-law Robert Whitehead. Glen retired from Fluor as a carpenter foreman and had enjoyed 11 years of retirement. Glenn is survived by his wife, Jean and one brother Ray Olinger, a niece Lisa (Eric) Stidham, a Grandniece Abby Stidham and a grandnephew Nathan Stidham, one step son Dusty (Lisa) mercer one granddaughter Haleigh Jean Mercer and his pup, Saltydog. Glenn had many wonderful friends and in laws Denise (Ken) Potter, Darrell (Judy) Whitehead and Mesha Whitehead. Per Glenn’s request there will be no formal services. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be sent to our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Mary “Tom” Bateman

GATE CITY, VA -- Mary “Tom” Bateman, 85, unexpectantly went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2022. Mary Tom was born to Thomas A. Johnson & Mary Elrod Johnson Compton in Abingdon, Va. on Dec. 21, 1936. She had been a resident of Gate City since she was one year old. Mary Tom was a graduate of Shoemaker High School in Gate City, Va. where she was a member of both the basketball team and played trumpet in the band before graduating from there in 1954. She was an Insurance Agent for 20 years with the Daugherty-Kane Agency and retired as Town Treasurer of Gate City in 2002. Mary Tom was a very active member in the Gate City United Methodist Church her entire life up until her health prevented her from attending. She served the Lord she loved there as a faithful member of the choir, a youth leader, chairman of the board of trustees, active member of the The United Methodist Women serving as an officer on the district level, weekly prayer group, and the Snak Sak ministry she loved so much.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Carolyn Sue Kelly

Carolyn Sue Kelly, 78, passed away Sunday June 12, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Lillian Keys; brother, Joey Petrie; sister, Pat Hopkins; husband, Junior C. Kelly; son, Richard A. Kelly. Carolyn is survived by her...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Axmen help with Lincoln pollination garden

KINGSPORT — Members of the Kingsport Axmen baseball team mid-day Tuesday helped with a local elementary school's pollination garden. The Axmen helped rising fifth graders at Kingsport city Schools Lincoln Elementary summer school put mulch pathways in a pollination garden at the school. Axmen General Manager Logan Davis said...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Woodworker Curtis Buchanan returning for History Happy Hour

JONESBOROUGH — History Happy Hour has announced a return engagement for one of its most popular presenters. Master woodworker Curtis Buchanan will return for History Happy Hour on Thursday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. The master woodworker will demonstrate traditional...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Doughboys take sudden-death win over Axmen

KINGSPORT — Once again, it was a tight battle — even to the point of the Appalachian League’s sudden-death rule. And this time, Johnson City’s Cole Tremain had the answers. The Doughboys’ right-hander dominated in the extra half-inning, shutting the door for a win after nine innings of a 4-4 tie.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Annual event for collectors to be held Saturday in Greeneville

The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be held Saturday in Greeneville. Who: The annual event was started by Michael Stevens 17 years ago to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. He has since branched out to help other local charities raise funds for their causes. What: The...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

New kiosk at Veterans Memorial to help with finding loved one

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Veterans Memorial has a new feature thanks to the efforts of the Rotary Club of Kingsport — a piece of technology that will make finding a particular veteran’s paver much easier for visitors. “We wanted to provide an easy way to find each...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Link Hills Invitational to get local amateur tour rolling

Tri-Cities Amateur Golf Tour begins this week with the Link Hills Invitational in Greeneville. The local tournament schedule has traditionally begun with the Tillinghast Invitational at Johnson City Country Club, but that event has been moved to August as the club works on some course renovations. That makes Link Hills...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County to host Go Tell Crusade in August

SURGOINSVILLE — More than 350 people gathered at Hope Community Church in Surgoinsville on May 23 for the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade kickoff banquet. The event sets the stage for the four-day “countywide” evangelistic event to be held in Hawkins County and surrounding communities in late August.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

