York County, PA

Wolf Administration Gives the Scoop on Fifth Annual Ice Cream Trail

 4 days ago
Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver, Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Film & Marketing Carrie Fischer Lepore, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Perrydell Farm and Dairy in York County to sprinkle some summer fun and kick off the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail. (Credit:...

FOX 43

Hershey Company unveils massive new fulfillment center

ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Hershey Company will unveil its new high-tech fulfillment center in South Annville Township on Wednesday. The 810,000-square-foot facility is big enough to house 14 football fields. The massive center adds to Hershey’s existing distribution center in Palmyra. It will be the company’s first fully-integrated digital facility, where workers can track products in real time and do digital inspections.
HERSHEY, PA
Gov. Wolf Announces PFAS Funding Program Awardee

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced that the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) board of directors has approved a second annual funding award designed specifically to assist communities in the remediation of per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), an emerging contaminant found in water sources and systems throughout the commonwealth.
HARRISBURG, PA
Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Participating in Murder of Federal Witness and Two Others

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jerell Adgebesan, age 34, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland, pleaded guilty Monday to participating in the June 25, 2016, murders of three individuals in Mercersburg, Franklin County, one of whom was cooperating with state and federal drug investigators. The guilty plea was before United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner. Adgebesan faces a possible life sentence.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wdac.com

PA Hunting Licenses Go On Sale

HARRISBURG – PA’s 2022-23 hunting and trapping seasons are fast approaching with licenses set to go on sale today. The new license year begins July 1 and features a record number of bull elk tags, as well as seven weeks of archery deer hunting, a firearms deer season that includes the weekend after Thanksgiving, the chance to hunt trophy black bears, more stocked pheasants than anywhere in the Northeast, and more. General hunting licenses and furtaker licenses each cost $20.97 for PA residents and $101.97 for non-residents. Resident senior hunters and furtakers age 65 and older can purchase one-year licenses for $13.97 or lifetime licenses for $51.97. For $101.97, resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination licenses that afford them hunting and furtaking privileges. Hunting licenses can be purchased online at huntfish.pa.gov.
HARRISBURG, PA
VISTA.Today

BREAKING NEWS: Local Officials Announce Acquisition of Jennersville Hospital

ChristianaCare has entered into an agreement to acquire Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter. “Today’s announcement comes after a great deal of hard work by many people and is a true game-changer for high-quality medical care in our community,” said State Rep. John Lawrence. “It has been a pleasure working with ChristianaCare over the past few months, and I look forward to building on this foundation in the days ahead to meet the growing healthcare needs of southern Chester County.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PennDOT to close license, photo centers for Juneteenth

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on June 13 that all driver’s license and photo centers, including its Harrisburg full-service center, will be closed Saturday, June 18 through Monday, June 20, 2022 for Juneteenth National Freedom Day. Get the latest news, sports, weather,...
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

State Police Looking for Information on Stabbing at Lancaster County Swimming Hole

DRUMORE TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from the Lancaster Station say they are investigating an assault and stabbing that occurred on May 3, 2021. Authorities state that the victims, two white males and one white female who witnessed the assault, were returning to their vehicles from swimming at the swimming hole that leads to an area where you can jump from the cliffs into the Susquehanna River at Benton Hollow Rd, Drumore Township, Lancaster County. As the victims approached a small footbridge approximately 500′ from their vehicle, two white females and two black males approached from the rear and attempted to forcibly remove one of the male victim’s back-pack from his person. As the victim attempted to fight back, one of the black males stabbed the victim in the shoulder twice with a knife causing serious injury. The other suspect struck the other victim in the head with a large rock. The suspects subsequently retreated to their vehicle and fled in a vehicle described as a 2013-2015 white Honda Pilot with possible Maryland registration.
whlm.com

Area Counties Rank High on Coronavirus Infection, Transmission Rates

Counties in the Newsradio HLM listening area are largely high on the list of infection rates and new transmissions of coronavirus. The website Stacker dot com used data from the US Department of Health & Human Services to publish a Top 50 list by highest infection rate per 100-thousand residents through last week. Luzerne County is #5 on the list with 709 new cases, although that is down 26% from the previous week. Montour County is at #11, Lycoming at #15, Columbia at #19, while Northumberland County is at #34. Snyder County finished out of the count. Philadelphia County is at #1, with 5,614 new cases, up almost thirteenfold; Allegheny and Monroe Counties round out the top three.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
West Chester, PA
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

