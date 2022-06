ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Comptroller Peter Franchot released the following statement today as the average price of a gallon of gas in Maryland exceeded $5 this weekend:. “Summer travel season is upon us and $5 per gallon for gas could quickly reach $6 and beyond. When the State should be doing something about the rising costs of gas, it’s doing the exact wrong thing – allowing the gas tax to automatically rise by 18 percent on July 1.

