ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kansas City Star

Blue-green algae is in some KS, MO lakes. What is it, and should you be worried about it?

By Natalie Wallington
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0TQ7_0g7eKR5g00

Toxic blue-green algae has been reported in several Kansas lakes and one Missouri lake in recent days, and officials are advising residents to stay away.

Big Eleven Lake in Wyandotte County and Shawnee Lake in Shawnee County are among the six Kansas lakes affected by current algae blooms. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) warned visitors about the toxic algae in a news release on Thursday.

The US Army Corps of Engineers also reported blue-green algae on Pomme de Terre Lake in Hermitage, Missouri on Friday, June 3. This lake is around a two hour drive from Kansas City, but is located near popular vacation destinations around the Lake of the Ozarks.

Can I swim or operate a boat in lakes with blue-green algae?

No. Contact with this toxic algae can be very dangerous. In humans, it can cause symptoms including a skin rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat and headaches.

Skin contact alone is enough to make some people sick, so swimming is not advised. Boating is also risky because water spray can contain algae particles. If inhaled, these droplets can also lead to illness.

Pets are at even greater risk: KCUR reports that several Midwestern dogs have died in recent years after ingesting lake water that contained blue-green algae. Sometimes, algae is present in lake water before its colorful blooms are visible.

How can I tell which lakes have blue-green algae?

This KDHE map shows Kansas counties where blue-green algae has been found. However, the department only tests lakes where potential algal blooms have been reported by residents. That means any lake you visit could have unreported algae.

Algae blooms often look like bright green paint spilled into lake water or scum floating on the surface. Despite its name, this algae can be blue, green, brown or red in color.

“If the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away,” the KDHE wrote in its recent news release.

What should I do if I see or touch blue-green algae?

If you think you see a blue-green algae bloom, avoid coming into contact with the water. Keep pets from wading in the lake or drinking from it. In Kansas, report a suspected bloom here immediately . In Missouri, here’s what to do if you think the water may contain algae.

If you come into contact with lake water that may contain blue-green algae, the KDHE recommends washing the affected area with clean water as soon as possible. If a human or pet falls ill after exposure to lake water, even if no algae is visible, seek medical attention immediately. In Kansas, you can then report the incident here for the KDHE to investigate further.

Do you have more questions about recreation in and around Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com .

Comments / 3

Related
KWCH.com

Some strong storms for south-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a weak cold front will move across Kansas today. Most areas will stay dry, but communities along and east of the turnpike will see isolated to scattered storms after 5 pm. Some of the storms will produce gusty wind and small hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Day 1: Kansas wheat harvest report

The combines have just started to roll in south-central Kansas, and variability is the name of the game for the 2022 wheat crop thus far. Loads started trickling in on Thursday and Friday in Danville, but harvest kicked into steady gear in Harper County over the weekend, according to MKC vice president Jason Brown.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Algae#Algae Blooms#Brown Algae#Pomme De Terre Lake#Kcur#Midwestern
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | Kansas — our nosy neighbor?

My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will recall that there are two sections of Colorado Politics that I especially like: the Out West round up and the Court Crawl. The later offers up a very interesting story about law enforcement to our east, in the great state of Kansas. As initially...
DENVER, CO
KSNT News

EXPLAINER: How a U.S. gun safety deal could impact Kansas

TOPEKA, (KSNT)—Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate reached a bipartisan agreement on gun safety legislation over the weekend. The current framework for the plan includes billions of dollars being set aside for school safety improvements and mental health services. It also aims to provide stronger background checks for people under 21, and offers money to states […]
Kansas Reflector

Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists

Symphony in the Flint Hills encountered that dependable adversary of Kansas events on Saturday evening: severe weather. Audience and performers had gathered for the 17th annual celebration — eloquently written about by longtime emcee Dave Kendall last week in the Kansas Reflector — when the bad news came. Organizers were informed at 6:43 p.m. that […] The post Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Toni Koraza

Kansas to face prolonged food shortages

Food shortages increase when food prices sprout out of control, and the supply chain encounters prolonged delays. A food shortage means there is a lack of reliable and nutritious meals or the supplies to make those meals. Food shortages lead to much more than hunger. Lack of quality food increases the risk of chronic health issues. Detrimental effects of food shortages include diseases, hospitalization, and increased healthcare costs.
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
5K+
Followers
859
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy