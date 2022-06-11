ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, TN

Mr. William “Bill” D. Leonard

Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

GRAY - Mr. William "Bill" D. Leonard, age 67, Gray, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Leonard was born February 17, 1955, in Washington County...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Barbara Sue Wilcox

JOHNSON CITY - Barbara Sue Wilcox, of Johnson City, passed peacefully away in her home on June 13, 2022, with her loving husband by her side. A native of Kingsport, Barbara was born June 22, 1938, to Raymond and Bonnie Brandon. She achieved a bachelor’s degree at East Tennessee State University and went on to teach elementary school for several years in Sullivan Gardens. Barbara wed her husband, Jan Wilcox, December 21, 1962, and the couple enjoyed nearly sixty years of marriage.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mary “Tom” Bateman

GATE CITY, VA -- Mary “Tom” Bateman, 85, unexpectantly went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2022. Mary Tom was born to Thomas A. Johnson & Mary Elrod Johnson Compton in Abingdon, Va. on Dec. 21, 1936. She had been a resident of Gate City since she was one year old. Mary Tom was a graduate of Shoemaker High School in Gate City, Va. where she was a member of both the basketball team and played trumpet in the band before graduating from there in 1954. She was an Insurance Agent for 20 years with the Daugherty-Kane Agency and retired as Town Treasurer of Gate City in 2002. Mary Tom was a very active member in the Gate City United Methodist Church her entire life up until her health prevented her from attending. She served the Lord she loved there as a faithful member of the choir, a youth leader, chairman of the board of trustees, active member of the The United Methodist Women serving as an officer on the district level, weekly prayer group, and the Snak Sak ministry she loved so much.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Glenn Allen Olinger

HAMPTON - Glenn Allen Olinger, Hampton, passed away expectantly on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1948, the third son of Luther Ernest and Beulah (Barker) Olinger. Glenn graduated from Lynn View High School in Kingsport. Glenn lived his life in the Tri-cities area and had lived in Hampton and fished in Watauga Lake for the last 25 Years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry and his sister-in-law Mary Lee Olinger also preceded by his mother-in-law Louisa (#3) Whitehead and father-in-law Robert Whitehead. Glen retired from Fluor as a carpenter foreman and had enjoyed 11 years of retirement. Glenn is survived by his wife, Jean and one brother Ray Olinger, a niece Lisa (Eric) Stidham, a Grandniece Abby Stidham and a grandnephew Nathan Stidham, one step son Dusty (Lisa) mercer one granddaughter Haleigh Jean Mercer and his pup, Saltydog. Glenn had many wonderful friends and in laws Denise (Ken) Potter, Darrell (Judy) Whitehead and Mesha Whitehead. Per Glenn’s request there will be no formal services. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be sent to our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 15

June 15, 1897: The Nashville American published three items of interest to local citizens. “Wash Crumley, of Johnson City, is visiting the Exposition. He thinks Nashville has no superior in many respects, especially in charming young ladies.”. “J. Cargille, of Johnson City, is stopping at 232 North Vine street...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Richard Lee Fortney

ELIZABETHTON - Richard Lee Fortney, age 86, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Rowlesburg, WV to the late Glenn Fortney and Virginia Fortney. He worked as a machinist for Industrial Alloy Incorporation and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran having served in the Vietnam, Korean War. He was a member of Pleasant Beach Baptist Church. Richard enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and working puzzles.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Harvey Burniston, Sr.

Harvey Burniston, Sr., 90, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022, following a lengthy illness. He was born December 18, 1931 in Brookline, Massachusetts, son of the late Robert Sr. and Greta (Duncan) Burniston. Harvey attended Norfolk County Agricultural High School in Massachusetts and enlisted in the United States Air...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Darrell Smith Wright

JOHNSON CITY - Darrell Smith Wright, 89, of Johnson City, TN, passed peacefully away on Sunday, June 12th, 2022. Darrell was born in Bowling Green, Missouri in 1932. He was a graduate of Bowling Green High School. Darrell went on to the University of Missouri in 1960 to receive his BA in Political Science. He joined the Navy in 1956 and served in the Korean War on the USS. Destroyer Damato.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Terry Lynn Smith

WATAUGA - Terry Lynn Smith, 60, Watauga passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was a native of Bad Axe, Michigan and was a son of the late Charles and Anna White Smith. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Edward Smith.
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

Cora Ann Casey Sutphin

JONESBOROUGH - Cora Ann Casey Sutphin, 65, Jonesborough passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Erwin and was a daughter of the late Zack Casey and Mary Ethel Smith Hollifield. Cora attended Embreeville Freewill Baptist Church. She had worked at Jay Sweeney’s Auto Sales for over 22 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Casey; a sister, Kathy Hambrick; her loving step-father, Floyd Hollifield; a nephew, Jason Casey and a niece, Tammy Casey.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Carolyn Sue Kelly

Carolyn Sue Kelly, 78, passed away Sunday June 12, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Lillian Keys; brother, Joey Petrie; sister, Pat Hopkins; husband, Junior C. Kelly; son, Richard A. Kelly. Carolyn is survived by her...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Gate City celebrates Flag Day, honors prisoners of war

GATE CITY — County officials and locals gathered to celebrate a birthday on Tuesday — the birthday of the red, white and blue. Tuesday, June 14, marks Flag Day, which is the day the United States, by the resolution of the Second Continental Congress, adopted the American Flag in 1777.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County to host Go Tell Crusade in August

SURGOINSVILLE — More than 350 people gathered at Hope Community Church in Surgoinsville on May 23 for the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade kickoff banquet. The event sets the stage for the four-day “countywide” evangelistic event to be held in Hawkins County and surrounding communities in late August.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Gathering place – Sisters envision old store as start to revitalize Lee County community

EWING — Jan Brown and Melissa Hubbard may be retired, but they are not the retiring type when it comes to community involvement. The sisters moved back near their family home in the Hensley Settlement area a few years ago and realized that the community lacked a focal point for residents to gather after a combination of events: completion of the four-lane section of Route 58 and the eventual bypassing or closing of businesses like the old Wheeler Store that sat empty along the highway.
LEE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Kaneisha Y. Dabbs

GREENEVILLE – Kaneisha Y. Dabbs age 31 of Greeneville passed away Sunday June 12, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She is survived by 2 daughters Amara Quinn Teague and Amilia Rae Teague, mother Linda Ferguson, father Herbert Coleman, brother LaCarlos Hamilton, grandmother Florice Coleman, several aunts and uncles, cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Mary Ann Dabbs, grandfathers Alexander Coleman and Elbert Dabbs Sr., several aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends from 11-1pm Friday at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service Downtown with a funeral service to follow at 1pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. CC Mills Jr. officiating. Following the services her body will be cremated.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. Joseph Donald Cass

JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Joseph Donald Cass, age 94, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Cass was born June 6, 1928, in Bristol, TN and the son of the late William Webster & Katherine Bunn Cass. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, John Cass, Jimmy Cass and Lewis Cass.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Wednesday marks one year since Summer Wells' disappearance

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing. She was last seen at her home in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County. There will be three vigils taking place on Wednesday. The first is a prayer vigil for Summer and all missing children held by the church group Awaken. It will be held at Warriors’ Path riding stables in Kingsport at 6 p.m. If the event is rained out, it will move to Shelter 2 at Borden Park in Kingsport. The second is a candlelight vigil taking place at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office in Rogersville at 8 p.m. Another prayer vigil will take place at Warriors’ Path State Park in Shelter 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Leroy Brooks

ELIZABETHTON - Leroy Brooks, 95, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday June 11, 2022 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. He was born March 21, 1927, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Roy & Nellie Brewer Brooks. He was a graduate of Carter High School in Knoxville and East Tennessee State College Leroy had served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a retired Salesman with the USA News Paper, Asheville, NC. He had lived in Elizabethton for a number of years. In earlier years he owned a Antique Shop in Elizabethton. He also worked at Corner Nest Mall in Elizabethton. He was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Martha Brooks, a son: Ricky Dean Brooks, two sisters and two brothers.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Christopher Ryan Toomey

Christopher Ryan Toomey spent his 46 years on this earth with love and intentionality. Chris passed away unexpectedly in his home of a cardiovascular event on June 6, 2022. But his life will continue to impact the world in light of eternity through the innumerable lives he touched and invested in. Chris was the beloved son of Susie Kelly Toomey and Rick Toomey born on August 3, 1975. He attended Sullivan Central High School in Kingsport, Tennessee, and King University in Bristol, Tennessee where he played tennis and worked with the women’s volleyball team.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Fellowship opportunities abound this summer at First Presbyterian Church

KINGSPORT — First Presbyterian Church, located at 100 W. Church Circle in Kingsport, will offer multiple opportunities for fun, food and fellowship this summer. • Lemonade on the Lawn, featuring cookies and lemonade, will be held every Sunday in June after the 8:45 and 11 a.m. worship services. •...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Longest held enlisted POW in American history to speak at Erwin memorial dedication

One of the longest-held prisoners of war in American history will serve as a keynote speaker at the Gold Star Memorial marker dedication in Erwin on Friday. William “Bill” Robinson spent approximately seven and a half years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam after he and his crew were shot down during a mission to save a downed pilot in 1965.
ERWIN, TN

