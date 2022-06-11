Houston Cooling Centers Open

Its not even mid-June and Houston is baking under the hot sun with extreme heat conditions this weekend. The City of Houston is opening cooling centers to offer relief for anyone who does not have air-conditioning.

Today, Saturday June 11:

Houston public libraries are available during normal hours of operation.

Houston Parks and Rec Community Centers are available during normal hours of operation.

Tidwell and Hartman Community Centers have extended hours from 2 to 6.

Tomorrow, Sunday, June 12:

The Houston Downtown Public Library from noon to 6.

Tidwell, Hartman, Acres Home and Southwest Multi-Service Center from 2 to 6.

photo: Getty Images