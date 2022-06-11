LIST: Unsolved homicides in Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – There are a total of 88 unsolved homicides in Hampden County listed by the District Attorney’s office.

Springfield: 65

Holyoke: 14

West Springfield: 2 (same case)

Chicopee: 2

Granville: 1

Southwick: 1

Longmeadow: 1

Wales: 1

Each case is listed below that dates back as early as 1968. They include the name of the victim, their age, location and method in which they died according to the Hampden District Attorney’s website.

If you have any information about the unsolved homicide cases, contact your local police department or the State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5941, State Police Unresolved Cases Unit at 1-855-MA-SOLVE (1-855-627-6583) or you can text the word Solve to 274637 from your cell phone.

Christine Hurlburt – Holyoke

1968

Christine Hurlburt (Hampden DA)

Christine Hurlburt was reported missing on October 6, 1968 after not returning home from a dance at the Mountain Park Ballroom the night before. Her body was found in the Mountain Park area of Holyoke on October 12, 1968.

Daniel Croteau – Springfield

1972

Daniel Croteau (Hampden DA)

Daniel Croteau’s body was found on April 15, 1972 in the Chicopee River. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced on May 24, 2021, that the investigation into the 1972 murder of the 13-year-old altar boy has been closed. He announced that former priest Richard Lavigne, a suspect in the murder, had died Friday in Greenfield.

Ann Murchison – Springfield

1977

Ann Murchison, 28, was found on July 26, 1977, stabbed to death in her home located on 121 Eastern Avenue in Springfield.

Theresa Marcoux & Mark Harnish – West Springfield

1978

Theresa Marcoux (Hampden DA)

Mark Harnish (Hampden DA)

Theresa Marcoux & Mark Harnish were found shot to death on November 19, 1978, in a rest area along Route 5 in West Springfield.

Vittorio Boaselli – Granville

1987

Vittorio Boaselli, 50, was found shot to death on December 12, 1987, in Granville.

Shana Renee Price – Springfield

1990

Shana Renee Price, 17, was found beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted on December 26, 1990, in Blunt Park in Springfield.

Lisa DaSilva – Springfield

1991

Lisa DaSilva, 21, was found in her bed strangled on April 21, 1991, on Tracy Street in Springfield.

John Doe – Southwick

1992

A human skull and human bones were found in a wooded area on the west side of North Longyard Road in Southwick on May 16, 1992. The profile of these remains indicates that the victim was a Caucasian male between 30 and 50 years of age, who sustained trauma to the face.

Corrine Lee – Springfield

1992

Corrine Lee, 32, was found strangled in a dumpster in the rear of 63 Central Street in Springfield on May 25, 1992.

Holly Piirainen – Brimfield

1993

Holly Piirainen (Hampden DA)

Holly Piirainen, 10, disappeared after taking a walk to see collie puppies near her grandmother’s Sturbridge summer home. Her remains were found by hunters in a wooded area off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield on October 23, 1993, two and a half months later.

Lawrence Samuels – Springfield

1993

Lawrence Samuels died after suffering from gunshot wounds at 186 Westford Ave in Springfield on March 6, 1993.

Tammy Marie Lynds – Springfield

1994

Tammy Marie Lynds, 15, was reported missing by her parents on July 22, 1994. Her body was found on Fox Road in Springfield in November 1994.

Kaseem Coleman – Springfield

1995

Kaseem Coleman, 20, died after suffering from a gunshot wound on Bay Street in Springfield, January 13, 1995.

Celestina Perez – Springfield

1995

Celestina Perez (Hampden DA)

Celestina Perez, 24, was found strangled and beaten on June 2, 1995 in Gurdon Bill Park in Springfield.

Robert Boucher – Springfield

1995

Robert Boucher, 28, died after suffering from gunshot wounds in front of 55 Dresden Street in Springfield on September 25, 1995.

Victor Mighty – Springfield

1995

Victor Mighty, 21, died after suffering from a gunshot wound on 65 Montrose Street in Springfield on December 13, 1995.

Arthur W. Waters – Springfield

1996

Arthur W. (“Willie”) Waters, 65, was found dead inside his room at the Roadway Inn on Boston Road in Springfield on November 14, 1996.

Billy Jo Owens – Springfield

1998

Billy Jo Owens, 31, was found dead on the bank of the Connecticut River behind Khrone Electronics on West Columbus Avenue in Springfield on January 28, 1998.

Omar Torres – Holyoke

1998

Omar Torres, 18, died from his injuries after he was found unconscious and bleeding in the Ferguson Place area in Holyoke on May 1, 1998.

Ashley Turniak – Longmeadow

1998

Ashley Turniak (Hampden DA)

Ashley Turniak, 16, was found dead on Interstate 91 in Longmeadow near the Massachusetts/Connecticut line on November 9, 1998.

Mary Morales – Springfield/Vermont

1999

Mary Morales, 36-years-old from Springfield was found dead on the side of Route 91 in Vernon, Vermont on March 4, 1999.

Karen Soucie – Springfield

2000

Karen Soucie, 38, was found dead in her apartment on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield on November 3, 2000.

William Guzman – Holyoke

2000

William Guzman, 34, died after suffering a gunshot wound near the intersection of Center and Mosher Streets in Holyoke on December 15, 2000.

Nelson Romero – Holyoke

2001

Nelson Romero, 20, died after suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment at 133 Sargent Street in Holyoke on January 11, 2001.

William Garrison – Springfield

2001

William Garrison, 20, was found dead in a wooded area off of Wilbraham Road in Springfield on April 11, 2001.

Awilda Nieves – Holyoke

2001

Awilda Nieves, 29, was found dead behind the Super 8 Motel near Anniversary Road in Holyoke on June 19, 2001.

Luis Garcia “Tun-Tun” – Holyoke

2002

Luis Garcia, 16, died after suffering a gunshot wound near the corner of High and Hampshire Streets in Holyoke on April 13, 2002.

Edward Brown – Chicopee

2002

Edward Brown, 44, was found dead in the area of 363 Burnett Road in Chicopee on July 14, 2002.

Louis White – Springfield

2002

Louis L. White died in 2011 after he was shot in the neck on October 6, 2002, while walking along a sidewalk on Andrew Street in Springfield. He was on life support since the day of the shooting.

Luis Jiminez – Springfield

2002

Luis Jiminez, 19, died after suffering from a gunshot wound to his head in a motor vehicle on Adams Street in Springfield on October 20, 2002. It was reported that two men ran from the scene and into a parked Chevy Cavalier.

George Hargrove – Springfield

2002

George Hargrove, 34, died after suffering from a gunshot wound outside of 39 Kenyon Street in Springfield on December 12, 2002.

Cleveland McCabe III – Springfield

2003

Cleveland McCabe, 23, died after suffering from a gunshot wound behind 425 Dickinson Street in Springfield on March 15, 2003.

Angelica Martinez – Springfield

2003

Angelica Martinez, 23, was found dead behind Club X-Static at 240 Chestnut Street in Springfield on April 20, 2003.

Richard Rivera – Springfield

2003

Richard Rivera, 38, died after suffering from a stab wound to his chest in the area of School and High Streets in Springfield on November 8, 2003.

Darnell Shepard – Springfield

2004

Darnell Shepard, 19, died after suffering from a gunshot wound at the Cornerstone Bar on Page Boulevard in Springfield on May 22, 2004.

James Smith – Springfield

2004

James Smith, 21, died after suffering from a gunshot wound in his head near Jim Dandy’s Restaurant on State Street in Springfield on June 18, 2004.

Timothy Gonthier – Holyoke

2004

Timothy Gonthier, 27, died after suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Sargeant and Chestnut Street in Holyoke on September 21, 2004.

Jammion Freeman “JD” – Springfield

2005

Jammion Freeman, 25, died after suffering head trauma on Main Street in the North End of Springfield on May 12, 2005.

Emmanuel H. Weeks, Jr. – Springfield

2005

Emmanuel Weeks, 18, died after sufffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Eastern Avenue and Beacon Street in Springfield on August 13, 2005.

Luis Rodriguez – Holyoke

2006

Luis Rodriguez, 45, died after suffering from a gunshot wound on 12 Hamilton Street in Holyoke on January 29, 2006.

Aaron Jordan – Springfield

2006

Aaron Jordan, 23, died after suffering from a gunshot wound on the corner of Reed and State Streets in Springfield on March 26, 2006.

Tyrell Narcisse – Springfield

2006

Tyrell Narcisse, 21, died after suffering from a gunshot wound in a car on Page Blvd. in Springfield on June 12, 2006.

Jose Sanchez – Holyoke

2006

Jose Sanchez (Hampden DA)

Jose Sanchez, 19, died after suffering from a gunshot wound at an apartment located at 560 So. Summer St. in Holyoke on December 25, 2006.

Francine Jiles – Springfield

2007

Francine Jiles, 48, was found dead in her second floor apartment at 10 Federal Court in Springfield on January 9, 2007.

Sergio Jaquez – Springfield/East Hartford

2007

Sergio Jaquez, 20, died after suffering a gunshot wound on March 1, 2007 in East Hartford, CT. He was last seen on Monday, February 26, 2007 in Springfield.

Cassandra Oliver – Springfield

2007

Cassandra Oliver died from a gunshot wound after three masked men broke into 21 Allison Lane in Springfield on September 5, 2007.

Eris Newkirk – Springfield

2007

Eric R. Newkirk, 44, died after suffering from a gunshot wound in front of his home located at 88 Monmouth Street, Springfield on September 23, 2007.

Angelo Daniels – Springfield

2008

Angelo Daniels, 45, died after suffering from a gunshot wound on Leyfred Terrace in Springfield on February 1, 2008.

Humberto Brindis – Holyoke (suspect in custody)

2008

Humberto Brindis, 45, was found stabbed to death inside 554 South St in Holyoke on June 1, 2008.

Santino Kuang – Springfield

2008

Santino Kuang was found stabbed to death in the woods in the area of 77 Armory Street in Springfield on September 24, 2008.

Maurice Williams – Springfield

2008

Maurice Williams, 28, died after being shot outside his car at Harvard and Yale Streets in Springfield on December 9, 2008.

Jose Torres – Springfield

2009

Jose Torres died after suffering a gunshot wound near his home at 4 Darwell Street in Springfield on April 4, 2009. It was reported that Torres was arguing with someone, who then followed him outside and shot him several times.

Ruben Ortiz – Springfield

2009

Ruben Ortiz, 31, was found floating in the Front Street Canal in Springfield after being shot several times on April 13, 2009.

Noah Borders – Springfield

2009

Noah Borders, 23, died after suffering a gunshot wound in the parking lot outside of the Royal Seasons Restaurant and Bar at 339 Boston Road in Springfield on July 5, 2009.

Hasson Duncan – Springfield

2009

Hasson Duncan, 25, died after suffering a gunshot wound on Quincy Street in Springfield on July 21, 2009.

Carmelo Adorno, Jr. – Springfield

2009

Carmelo Adorno, 24, died after suffering a gunshot wound in the front seat of his car between Chapin Terrace and Mayfair Street in Springfield.

Justin Gordon – Springfield

2010

Justin Gordon, 18, died after suffering a gunshot wound outside of 55 James Street in Springfield on February 6, 2010.

Lashawn Weldon – Springfield

2010

Lashawn Weldon was found dead in her apartment at 159 Tyler Street in Springfield on February 19, 2010.

Rafael Montanez – Springfield

2010

Rafael Montanez, 16, died after suffering a gunshot wound near 57 Allendale in Springfield on May 1, 2010.

Timothy Knighton – Springfield

2010

Timothy Knighton died after suffering a gunshot wound in a car in the parking lot of 86-92 Oak Street in Springfield on August 6, 2010.

Sowayne Rankin – Springfield

2010

Sowayne Rankin, 21, was stabbed at a commercial plaza at State and Mapledell Street on November 3, 2010.

Darin Negron – Springfield

2011

Darin Negron, 23, died after suffering from a gunshot wound outside 96 Melrose Street in Springfield on January 27, 2011.

Pedro Osorio – Springfield

2011

Pedro Osorio, 24, died after suffering from a gunshot wound and thrown from an older minivan on 40 James Street in Springfield on February 12, 2011.

Raul Vera – Springfield

2011

Raul Vera, 38, died after suffering from a gunshot wound in front of 66 Lincoln Street in Springfield on July 3, 2011.

Doris Alzak – Springfield

2011

Doris Alzak, 81, was found dead in her home at 100 Phillips Avenue in Springfield, after sanitation workers reported a fire at her home on July 12, 2011.

Oscar Castro – Holyoke

2011

Oscar Castro, 26, died after suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the Clover Café on the corner of High and Lyman Street in Holyoke on June 19, 2011.

Carmen Melendez – Springfield

2011

Carmen Melendez, 16, died after suffering a gunshot wound in a parking lot on the corner of State and Andrews Streets in Springfield on August 24, 2011.

Devada Wannamaker – Springfield

2011

Devada Wannamaker, 23, died after suffering from a gunshot wound in an alleyway near Club Illusion, 284 Worthington Street in Springfield on October 16, 2011.

Victor Mercedes – Springfield

2011

Victor Mercedes, 30, died after suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway of 93 Garfield Street in Springfield on October 24, 2011.

Cory Cane – Wales

2012

Cory Cane, 23, was found on the side of Route 19 in Wales with injuries consistent with being hit by a motor vehicle on January 3, 2012.

Alfred Pellot Lopez – Springfield

2012

Alfred Pellot Lopez died after suffering from a gunshot wound outside 17 Whittier Street in Springfield on February 23, 2012.

Charles Gamache – Springfield

2012

Charles Gamache, 54, died after suffering stab wounds inside his home at the Boston Road Mobile Home Park in Springfield on March 27, 2012.

Dennis Jordan – Springfield

2012

Dennis Jordan, 34, died after suffering from a gunshot wound outside of apartment buildings on Union Street in Springfield on April 17, 2012.

Felix Laurent – Springfield

2012

Felix Laurent died on November 7 after suffering stab wounds near the Deberry School on 670 Union Street in Springfield on November 2, 2012.

Rashawn Robbins – Springfield

2013

Rashawn Robbins, 19, died after suffering from a gunshot wound on Central Street near the intersection of Pine Street in Springfield on January 20, 2013.

Brandon Sparks – Springfield

2013

Brandon Sparks, 29, died after suffering from a gunshot wound while sitting in his car in the driveway of 123 Kent Road in Springfield on April 10, 2013.

Daniel Rodriguez – Holyoke

2013

Daniel “Danny” Rodriguez, 25, died after suffering from gunshot wounds in front of 104-106 Bliss Street in Holyoke on May 28, 2013.

John Kulon White – Springfield

2013

John White, 38, died after suffering from a gunshot wound near 12-14 Montcalm Street in Springfield on June 16, 2013.

Adriana Bonet – Springfield

2013

Adriana Bonet, 25, died after suffering from a gunshot wound on Worthington Street in Springfield on September 22, 2013.

Richard Hernandez & Jose Santiago – Holyoke

2013

Richard Alequin-Hernandez, 25, of Chicopee, and Jose Santiago- Rodriguez, 20 of Holyoke, died after suffering from gunshot wounds in an alleyway near Chestnut Park at the corner of Chestnut and Sargeant Streets in Holyoke on September 14, 2013.

Brandon Daniels – Springfield

2013

Brandon Daniels, 29, died after being shot multiple times in front of La Favorita Mini Mart on Walnut Street in Springfield on September 21, 2013.

John Alexander – Springfield (suspect in custody)

2013

John Alexander, 22, died after suffering from a gunshot outside his car at 28 Westminster Street in Springfield on September 28, 2013.

Hakeem Powell – Springfield

2013

Hakeem Powell, 33, died after suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Stebbins and Quincy Street on October 5, 2013.

Darrell Jenkins – Springfield

2014

Darrell Jenkins, 23, died after suffering from a gunshot wound in the area around Kensington Avenue in Springfield on June 4, 2014.

Jose M. Gonzalez AKA Tatu – Springfield

2014

Jose M. Gonzalez AJA Tatu (Hampden DA)

Jose M. Gonzalez died after suffering from a gunshot wound on an Interstate 91 on-ramp in Springfield on August 8, 2014.

Jafett Robles – Chicopee

2017

Jafett Robles (Hampden DA)

Jafett Robles died after suffering from a gunshot wound in Chicopee on September 10, 2017.

