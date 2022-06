GM just teased the upcoming 2024 Chevy Blazer EV SS, announcing that the new all-electric crossover will get a full reveal on July 18th. In addition to announcing the debut date for the new Blazer EV, GM also dropped a new photo of the crossover in full, unobscured glory. The image shows the new all-electric Chevy from the front three-quarters view, with the body panels covered in Radiant Red Metallic paint. A few other noteworthy features include a technical frontend design, complete with horizontal lighting bits and an SS badge, as well as the large two-tone wheels. The roofline looks low thanks to a raised shoulder line and black lower trim, with the roof also done in black for a two-tone finish. Of course, GM states that the vehicle shown in this new image is a preproduction vehicle, and that the actual production model will vary.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO