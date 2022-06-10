Renovated Crawford State Park Campground to be Unveiled Under Pioneer Days Fireworks
By Press Release
highcountryshopper.com
4 days ago
Colorado Parks and Wildlife opened the newly renovated Clear Fork Campground to visitors at Crawford State Park in time for Pioneer Daysweekend in Crawford. CPW recently completed work on the Clear Fork Campground. Once only a primitive campground, it now has 20 full hook-up campsites for recreational vehicles. “This...
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - As of midnight Tuesday, the Uncompahgre and Gunnison Field Offices set Stage 1 fire restrictions in place. “The fire danger indices within the Southwest District are at very high to extreme, including high elevations,” said acting Southwest District Fire Management Officer James Savage. “These restrictions are being put in place due to the persistent drought and weather conditions.”
Colorado has so many amazingly cool things to do that you've probably never even heard of. For example, ever wanted to jump off of a bridge into the water below? This local spot was famous for that. Bakers Bridge In Colorado. Are you adventurous? Or maybe just on the look...
When you stop to think about it, you realize that everybody has a story. The more people I meet, the more I realize the Grand Junction community is a blend of transplants and natives. I think it's safe to say that most of the people I know personally are not originally from Grand Junction and many of them came here from other states. I'm always curious to know what brought them here.
The story of the last known Canada lynx in Colorado prior to reintroduction is somewhat well known. Less well known is what happened to the body of the animal after it was killed. Colorado’s last known lynx was illegally trapped on Vail Mountain in the 1970s when “an individual who...
When you plan your next vacation and you want it to be as immersed in nature as much as possible while exploring new places and seeing some of the most beautiful landscape, then these areas in Colorado will fit that criteria and then some.
While a 'fast-moving' wildfire has sparked in Colorado's Saguache County, most of the smoke filling the skies along the Front Range has traveled into the region from out-of-state. According to the National Weather Service, the smoke is primarily drifting into Colorado from a new wildfire near Flagstaff, Arizona. The Pipeline...
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Tuesday afternoon at Glenwood Springs. I-70 was closed at mile marker 116 due to a series of small brush fires. Highway 6 is also closed between Devereux and Donegan. Glenwood Fire told CBS4 that the fire was contained...
The problematic homeless camp in the Purple Cliffs area along County Road 203 will be closed before next winter, and perhaps sooner if La Plata County and the city of Durango successfully establish a managed camp in West Durango. You’re watching the Local News Network brought to you by Happy Pappy’s Pizza-N-Wings and Closets Plus. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. The LA Plata County Commissioners are moving ahead with plans to establish a managed homeless camp with the city of Durango’s support. Earlier this spring, the commissioners voted to purchase four lots, totaling a little more than an acre, west of the Durango Dog Park, and the price tag, $1.7 million. The county will use one time revenues it received from the American Rescue Plan, a federal program to help communities offset expenses related to the pandemic. The offer comes after a five year search for an alternative site to replace what was supposed to be a temporary homeless camp at the Purple Cliffs on County Road 203, across from Walmart.
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs passed away Saturday afternoon while mountain biking in western Colorado on the Palisade Plunge trail. He reportedly ran out of water.
Three other cyclists found the man near mile marker 28 of the trail and called 911 at 6:45 p.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. He was described as suffering from “heat-related illness.”
Search and rescue personnel and a medical helicopter were sent to the remote area, but efforts to save the cyclist’s life were not successful.
(file photo credit: Jordan Siemens/Stone/Getty Images)
According to the sheriff’s office,...
A Chaffee County family claims they were scammed out of nearly $30,000, saying a contractor they hired never did the job. The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation that victims say spans several Colorado counties.
Airbnb and HR&A Advisors, a real estate and economic development consulting firm, released a study detailing short-term rentals’ impact on five counties in Colorado: Summit, Grand, Eagle, Pitkin and Routt. In the study, researchers noted that in Colorado, about 30% of visitors opt to use short-term rentals, and over...
The Eleventh Judicial District Nominating Commission has nominated six candidates for two district court judgeships created by the resignation of the Hon. Ramsey Lama and the retirement of the Hon. Stephen E. Groome. The vacancies will occur on July 23, 2022, and Nov. 9, 2022, respectively. Nominees Donald F. “Chip”...
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction woman is in serious condition after getting hit by a train early this morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The 44-year-old woman’s identity has not been released at this time. The CSP said she and a white Ford Escape were hit by the train around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, near 12 Road and Highway 6 & 50.
First responders raced to the scene of a rollover crash on Monday afternoon in Grand Junction. A Black Nissan SUV, and a white van with the Sunshine Rides taxi service were the two vehicles that collided at the intersection of Teller Avenue and North 4th Street. The crash happened shortly...
WE'VE BEEN HEARING FROM VIEWERS ASKING US TO ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT THE UPCOMING PARTY PRIMARY ELECTION AMID SOME CONFUSION AMONG AFFILIATED VOTERS.. THE MESA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE BUSTED TWO MEN ACCUSED OF BREAKING INTO CARS AT TRAIL HEADS AND OTHER PLACES IN MESA COUNTY... Fruita community gathers to celebrate 13-year-old...
